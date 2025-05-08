Chet Lemon, Tigers’ 1984 World Series Champion, Dies at 70

Baseball great Chet Lemon, who played center field for the Detroit Tigers during their 1984 World Series championship, died Thursday. He was 70.

The Mississippi native hit .263 in 1,203 games with Detroit. His defensive skills set records - he recorded over 400 putouts five times, an American League record that remains unbroken.

Oakland drafted him first in 1972, but he ended up with Chicago's White Sox in a trade before making his MLB debut in 1975. He earned his first All-Star selection after three impressive seasons.

The Tigers landed him in '82, trading Steve Kemp to get Lemon. He had his best year during the historic '84 season - hitting .287 with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs as Detroit won the World Series.

Though he faced challenges from a stroke and global aphasia that limited his movement and speech, he made it back to Detroit. His family helped him travel from Florida to join the 40th anniversary celebration at Comerica Park.

Fans nicknamed him "The Jet" for his aggressive style, including diving headfirst into first base. He was hit by pitches 108 times in the '80s - second only to Don Baylor.

His numbers show his excellence. Over nearly 2,000 games, he maintained a .273 average and .355 on-base percentage. His fielding was nearly perfect - averaging just 16 errors per thousand chances.

He collected 1,875 hits throughout his career. His power showed through 396 doubles and 215 home runs, while driving in 884 runs. Modern stats back up his value - his 55.7 WAR highlights his all-around talent.