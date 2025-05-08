Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 07: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on May 07, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will make up for lost time when they face the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader today. A weather delay forced the delay to the series opener, but the wait is over, with games two and three taking place here.

Detroit is circling around to the bottom of their rotation, as evidenced by the fact that they will call on Casey Mize to start against the Rockies. That is much more of a commendation of the depth of the Tigers' rotation than a condemnation of Mize's play, seeing as the righty has earned a 2.70 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP, elite statistics by any measure. His last outing was one of his worst, although four runs over seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels is a stat line that lots of starting pitchers would be happy to produce. A meeting with the hapless Rockies offers a nice opportunity for a rebound, even if this game is in Coors Field.

The Rockies will count on Kyle Freeland to match Mize's production. Unfortunately, Freeland has not been nearly as productive, posting a 5.70 ERA, a number that indicates how much trouble he has had keeping opposing runners away from home plate this season. Freeland's last two outings have been particularly brutal, as the Cincinnati Reds dinged him for six runs over four innings while the San Francisco Giants put up three scores over Freeland's six frames of work. The Tigers are a solid offense, making it likely that Freeland is in for yet another tough outing.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-122)

Rockies +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Tigers -190

Rockies +172

Totals

Over 9.5 (-116)

Under 10 (-119)

*The above data was collected on May 8, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have earned a 22-13 record ATS, one of the best marks in the MLB.

The Tigers are 10-9 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 12-7 in Detroit's road games.

The Rockies are 12-22 ATS this season.

The Rockies are 7-8 ATS at home.

The under is 22-10-1 when Colorado enters the game as an underdog.

Tigers vs Rockies Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Jake Rogers, C — Out.

Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.

Parker Meadows, CF — Out.

Wenceel Perez, CF — Out.

John Brebbia, RP — Out.

Colorado Rockies

Thairo Estrada, 2B — Out.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS — Out.

Kris Bryant, DH — Out.

Aaron Schunk, INF — Out.

Victor Vodnik, RP — Out.

Tigers vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

Bryan Logan of ClutchPoints writes, "The Rockies are just 1-6 when Kyle Freeland has been on the mound this year. He has given up at least three runs in six of his seven starts this year, with three starts giving up five or more runs. Current Tigers have just 18 at-bats against Kyle Freeland. They are just 3-18 with a double. Still, Gleyber Torres has been solid, going 3-5 with a double against Freeland. With how much Freeland has struggled this year, plus the solid pitching from Casey Mize, take the Tigers in this one."