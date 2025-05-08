Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights reaches for the puck against Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers won Game 1 on the road, 4–2. Edmonton trailed 2–1 after the first period, and after a scoreless second, they went on to score three goals in the third. The Oilers outshot Vegas 28–17 and led in faceoffs, 33–19. Their power play went 0-for-2, while the penalty kill went 2-for-3. Zach Hyman was named the first star of the game with one goal.

The Knights will look to bounce back in Game 2 and earn a split on home ice. Vegas started strong in the first period but couldn't generate much offense after that. They had a low shot total, and the Oilers did a good job blocking key scoring chances. Vegas outhit Edmonton 42–33 and scored one power-play goal. Mark Stone was named the second star of the game with two goals.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-205)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+177)

Moneyline

Oilers +130

Golden Knights -144

Total

Over 6.5 (-108)

6.5 (-108) Under 6.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The total has gone over in five of Edmonton's last seven games.

Edmonton is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Edmonton is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Vegas.

Vegas is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone under in four of Vegas's last five games against Edmonton.

Vegas is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games at home.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Alec Regula, D — Injured reserve.

Mattias Ekholm, D — Out.

Vegas Golden Knights

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW — Day-to-day.

Alex Pietrangelo, D — Day-to-day.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, and slightly above average in special teams play. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points. In Game 1, Draisaitl recorded one goal and one assist, had a plus/minus of +1, and registered two shots on net. Dating back to the Kings series, the Oilers have won five straight games, scoring four or more goals in each of those victories. The defense has been inconsistent but is trending upward in two of the last three games. Edmonton is playing with confidence on both sides of the puck and showing no signs of slowing down.

Vegas is ranked fifth in scoring, third in goals against, and second on the power play. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points. In Game 1, Eichel tallied one assist, had a plus/minus of -1, and recorded two shots on net. The Knights typically start strong at home, and they did so in Game 1. However, Vegas needs to extend that first-period energy across the full 60 minutes. The shot total needs to increase, and they must clean up their third-period play. Third periods could have cost them in the Wild series, but the Knights managed a couple of overtime wins. Recently, Vegas has excelled in one-goal games, and they'll aim to keep things close against Edmonton's confident offense.

Best Bet: Vegas Moneyline