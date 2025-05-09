Cavaliers vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Cleveland Cavaliers look to steal Game 3 on the road and get on the board in this Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.
The Cavaliers lost Game 2, 120-119, and now trail 2-0 in this best-of-seven series. Cleveland held a 17-point lead in the first quarter and a 14-point lead in the fourth, yet still found a way to lose. The Cavs shot 43% from the field and made 30 free throws. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 48 points, and Cleveland did a decent job taking care of the ball.
The Pacers earned two very different wins in Cleveland. In Game 1, they set the tone early, weathered Cavaliers' runs, and finished strong in the fourth quarter. In Game 2, Indiana had a rough first quarter offensively but shot the ball well for the next three quarters, once again closing with a strong finish. They shot 51% from the field and matched the Cavs' 11 made threes. Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner led the team with 23 points each.
Spread
- Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)
- Pacers +3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -159
- Pacers +145
Total
- OVER 226.5 (-115)
- UNDER 227 (-110)
Cavaliers vs Pacers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in six of Cleveland's last seven games.
- Cleveland is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.
- Cleveland is 2-4 ATS in its last six games against Indiana.
- Indiana is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Indiana's last six games.
- Indiana is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
Cavaliers vs Pacers Injury Reports
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, PF - Day-to-day, questionable for the game.
- De'Andre Hunter, SF - Day-to-day, questionable for the game.
- Darius Garland, PG - Out, questionable for the game.
Indiana Pacers
- Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out
Cavaliers vs Pacers Predictions and Picks
Cleveland is ranked first in offense, 12th in defense, and second in point differential. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in points per game and has played extremely well in both games of the series. The Cavs' offense is still effective, but they are being outplayed in efficiency, and their worst quarter has consistently been the fourth. Cleveland did well getting to the free-throw line, but they didn't capitalize enough on the Pacers' high turnover rate. They also need to tighten up their defense and learn from their late-game mistakes in the Game 2 collapse.
Indiana is ranked seventh in offense, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists and was close to recording back-to-back triple-doubles in this series. While the Pacers have a middle-of-the-pack defense, they are making up for it by shooting extremely well from the field. Teams that shoot over 50% and make a high number of threes will win most of the time, regardless of turnovers. Indiana should work on reducing turnovers, but they mainly need to maintain their shooting depth, confidence, and strong fourth-quarter finishes.
Best Bet: Over
The first two games of this series easily hit the over. Both teams have great shooting depth, and the Pacers are shooting better than the most efficient offense in the league. Now that Indiana is at home, that efficiency might increase even more. Cleveland's efficiency will definitely need to improve, as they'll be playing with desperation from the opening tip.