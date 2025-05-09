Cavaliers vs Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total

Cleveland is ranked first in offense, 12th in defense, and second in point differential. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in points per game and has played extremely well in both games of the series. The Cavs' offense is still effective, but they are being outplayed in efficiency, and their worst quarter has consistently been the fourth. Cleveland did well getting to the free-throw line, but they didn't capitalize enough on the Pacers' high turnover rate. They also need to tighten up their defense and learn from their late-game mistakes in the Game 2 collapse.

Indiana is ranked seventh in offense, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists and was close to recording back-to-back triple-doubles in this series. While the Pacers have a middle-of-the-pack defense, they are making up for it by shooting extremely well from the field. Teams that shoot over 50% and make a high number of threes will win most of the time, regardless of turnovers. Indiana should work on reducing turnovers, but they mainly need to maintain their shooting depth, confidence, and strong fourth-quarter finishes.