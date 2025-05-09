Rangers vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 08: Brewer Hicklen #50 of the Detroit Tigers gestures to his dugout after stealing third base against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field in game two of a double header on May 08, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers look to end their two-game losing streak and win Game 1 of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Rangers are 18–20 and sit fourth in the AL West Division. This is Game 4 of a six-game road trip for Texas, and so far they've gone 1–2. They just dropped two of three to the Boston Red Sox. The offense and pitching performed well in Game 1, but both declined quickly in the next two games. Texas will look to get the offense going again after being shut out 5–0 in the final game of the Boston series.

The Tigers are 25–13 and first in the AL Central Division. They've won four straight and just wrapped up a ten-game road trip with a 7–3 record. Over the last four games, both the offense and pitching have been solid. Detroit has scored 10 or more runs in each of their last three games, while the pitching staff has allowed two runs or less in those contests. The Tigers are coming off a comfortable sweep of the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (+105)

Tigers -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Rangers +227

Tigers -255

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-126)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Texas' last 20 games.

Texas is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Texas' last eight games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Detroit's last 10 games.

Detroit is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last five games at home.

Rangers vs Tigers Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Kevin Pillar, CF - 10-day il

Kyle Higashioka, C - 10-day il

Malcolm Moore, C - Day-to-day

Jax Biggers, 2B - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Trei Cruz, SS - Day-to-day

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day il

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Akil Baddoo, LF - Day-to-day

Rangers vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Texas is 6–12 on the road and 3–7 in their last ten games. They rank 28th in both runs scored and on-base percentage and are also in the lower tier for batting average and slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank seventh in ERA. Wyatt Langford leads the team in both batting average and home runs. The Rangers haven't won a series since mid-April and have frequently lost series two games to one. Their wins usually come when they play well on both sides of the ball, while their losses are often due to offensive struggles or poor pitching performances.

On the mound for the Rangers is Patrick Corbin, who is 2–1 with a 3.28 ERA. He hasn't recorded a quality start yet this season, but typically pitches five innings, allowing one to two runs and five to seven hits.

Detroit is 13–3 at home and 7–3 in their last ten games. They rank fourth in runs scored, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in batting average. Their pitching staff is fourth in ERA. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs. During this 7–1 stretch, many of their wins have been easy blowout victories. The bats are showing no signs of slowing down, and the pitching has been equally reliable.

On the mound for the Tigers is Tarik Skubal, who is 3–2 with a 2.21 ERA. He has recorded four quality starts this season, and three of his last five outings have been shutouts. His strikeout numbers are also trending upward.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread