Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MI – MAY 11: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers strikes out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 11, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox roared from behind to win their last two series. The Detroit Tigers, despite leading the AL Central, just let the Texas Rangers do the same thing to them. Is Detroit destined to take another series lead on a name-brand team that's better in the back legs of a meeting? We'll know more after Boston and host Detroit follow the first pitch in tonight's 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time series opener

Motor City hopes the Tigers' start is a prelude to an even better summer, not a streak that's destined to fade. Bats are lively, with Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, and Riley Greene combining for 28 home runs. Carpenter, who isn't walked as often as Torkelson, is capitalizing with a .287 batting average.

Boston doesn't have a single slugger who's outshining those numbers. That could be bad news for Beantown, given that tonight's ball game falls on a dicey date in the Red Sox pitching rotation.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-180)

Red Sox +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline

Tigers +102

Red Sox -103

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers are 8-3 in their last 11 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Detroit's last 13 games.

The Boston Red Sox are 4-1 in their last five games.

Boston is 13-5 in its last 18 ball games against Detroit.

Totals went over in eight of Boston's last 12 road games.

Boston has gone 6-2 in its last eight games in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Starting pitcher Casey Mize is on the 15-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

Boston Red Sox

Second baseman Romy Gonzalez is on the 10-day IL with a left quadricep contusion.

First baseman Triston Casas is on the 10-day IL with a left patellar tendon rupture.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Casey Mize is included on today's pregame injury notes for the Detroit Tigers, which don't usually show injured starting hurlers who weren't up in the rota that day. Mize is an exception as an ace who affects Detroit's entire outlook when he's out for so much as a fortnight. That's why it's strange that Boston, not Detroit, is the club that appears to have hit a rough juncture in its starting rotation as of Monday.

Boston's probable pitcher, Tanner Houck, looks as cold as New England snow. Houck took part in the Red Sox's 6-4 defeat of Texas last week, but he didn't get the win, allowing close to 10 base runners while striking out just two Rangers batters. Houck is said to be "finding his groove" in May, according to pundits from PitcherList and elsewhere, but even the 28-year-old starter's best grooves don't create records. Houck's 6.10 ERA is a reminder of his 24-31 career win-loss mark in Major League Baseball.