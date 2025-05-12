USA vs Switzerland: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 24: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on March 24, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It's technically a "Game 3," but it might be as tight as a Game 7. The USA's easy skate through the Group Stage at 2025's World Championship may run smack into a Zamboni at 10:20 a.m. EST today, when Switzerland meets the unbeaten USA in both teams' third round-robin faceoffs.

Switzerland's grown into a medal contender in rapid time. New Jersey Devils snipers Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, who combined for 61 goals this pro season, lead a cast of NHL cogs that's buoyed by a dozen All-Stars from Switzerland's excellent National League. Leonardo Genoni is the best goaltender on the planet who doesn't perform in the NHL. Switzerland opened the tournament waging an overtime melodrama versus Czechia's reigning champs, then blasted Denmark 5-2 for an encore.

Team USA's scoring pace of 10 goals in the last five periods is almost sure to cool down. Betting odds favor the United States by a one-to-two ratio, but the lowballed Las Vegas markets on under-total-goals bets speak volumes. Today's clash is when things get serious for USA Hockey at 2025's Worlds.

Spread

USA -0.5 (-128)

Switzerland +0.5 (+104)

Moneyline

USA -205

Switzerland +164

Total

Over 5.5 (-118)

Under 5.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Switzerland Betting Trends

Team USA is 6-3 against Switzerland at the Worlds.

Totals went under in four of the last six USA-Switzerland games.

Totals have gone over in five of Team Switzerland's first games of 2025.

USA vs Switzerland Injury Reports

USA

None

Switzerland

Left winger Kevin Fiala is questionable to receive medical clearance from the LA Kings.

USA vs Switzerland Predictions and Picks

Team USA's lineup is again the youngest at the World Championship. In past seasons, that occurred because not enough NHL standouts came to play. Given more to choose from, GM Bill Guerin's strategy puts size, speed, fresh legs, and mean streaks on every line, giving all 12 forwards the chance to score. It wasn't the style of Guerin's successful exhibition squad in the 1990s. But it reminds you of another, more famous U.S. team, 1980's crew of NCAA award-winners who vanquished the Soviets in Lake Placid.

Guerin made little effort to recruit Cole Caufield, adding the huge Michael McCarron and Shane Pinto instead. 6'4" Utah Mammoth defenseman Michael Kesselring was outstanding against Denmark in Friday's 5-0 win, with Zach Werenski still lacing up. Inside the Rink's Karen Zehner praised the USA's debut as "a complete team performance highlighted by special-teams success, depth scoring, and stifling defense." The Swiss will be too preoccupied trying to check five U.S. attackers at a time to set up Hischier and Meier too much. But there's another, sneakier reason to predict an under-total-goals final.