Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MI – MAY 12: Trey Sweeney #27 of the Detroit Tigers hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Comerica Park on May 12, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

There are claw marks on the Boston Red Sox today, from their heads to their socks. The Detroit Tigers growled as loudly as at any point this year in the third inning of yesterday's series opener, sending 14 batters to the plate in an epic nine-run rally. Detroit not only took revenge on visiting Alex Bregman for signing in Beantown instead of Motor City, but also embarrassed the Red Sox by clearing the diamond on a three-base Boston error, prior to Trey Sweeney's three-run homer that put a stamp on the 14-2 win.

Would oddsmakers dare favor Boston to win tonight's follow-up, slated for 6:40 p.m. EST? Not quite, but the consensus is that Detroit's spectacular offense will be short-lived. The Tigers versus Red Sox rematch comes with a cautious totals-line of O/U (8) runs.

Boston's probable pitcher, Brayan Bello, is more formidable than yesterday's Tanner Houck, the foil of Detroit's fireworks. But does skepticism of the Tigers play a role in the stubborn odds? It's hard for analysts to wrap their minds around Detroit dominating the series, or Boston sinking below .500.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-170)

Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Tigers +105

Red Sox -106

Total

Over 8.5 (-108)

Under 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Betting Trends

The Detroit Tigers are 9-3 in their last 12 games.

The total has gone over in 11 of Detroit's last 14 games.

Boston is 13-9 in its last 19 ball games against Detroit.

Totals have gone over in nine of Boston's last 13 road games.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Starting pitcher Casey Mize is on the 15-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

Right fielder Wenceel Perez is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 60-day IL with an upper arm injury.

Boston Red Sox

Left fielder Masataka Yoshida is on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder injury.

First baseman Romy Gonzalez is on the 10-day IL with a left quadricep contusion.

First baseman Triston Casas is on the 10-day IL with a left patellar tendon rupture.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Predictions and Picks

If tonight's pitching is the riddle to solve, then the question is twofold. Is Bello's terrific spring campaign destined to hold up into the summer? Also, can Detroit put comparable quality on the mound with Casey Mize injured? Bello has impressed by improving by leaps and bounds every MLB season since debuting in 2022. Opposing starter Tyler Holton hasn't been as sterling in 2025, but he's got a .750 career record.

Boston's bad defense is a wider issue. The Red Sox have made a putrid 35 errors, ranking last in the AL in team defense. Detroit memed Boston's three-base error into a "Little League home run" for Riley Greene of the Tigers, yet the only Little League part of the play was one club's clumsy fielding.