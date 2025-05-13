Jets vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 11: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars competes for a loose puck against Dylan Samberg #54 and Neal Pionk #4 of the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of Game Three of the Second Round in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets look to steal Game 4 on the road and even their series with the Dallas Stars at two games apiece.

The Jets lost Game 3, 5-2. Winnipeg came back twice but gave up three goals in the third period. Shots were even at 26, and the Jets were outhit 42-41. Winnipeg had opportunities to go on scoring runs but went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the penalty kill went 1-for-2. The Jets will look to regain consistent scoring and prevent the Stars from having another three-goal period, which has been the difference-maker in both losses.

The Stars will aim to protect home ice and take a 3-1 series lead. Both of Dallas' wins have come from one strong offensive period followed by solid defensive play. They've been effective at blocking scoring chances and maintaining multi-goal leads. It also helps that Mikko Rantanen has had multi-point games in both wins, and he was the first star in Game 3 with one goal and two assists.

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-205)

Stars -1.5 (+178)

Moneyline

Jets +128

Stars -141

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+109)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Stars Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Winnipeg's last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Winnipeg's last five games when playing on the road against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas' last 11 games against Winnipeg.

Jets vs Stars Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Logan Stanley, D - Day-to-day

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Jets vs Stars Predictions and Picks

The Jets rank fourth in scoring, first in goals against, first on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. The power play didn't show up in Game 3, the defense broke down in the third period, and the scoring couldn't keep up with the Stars. Kyle Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He finally got on the scoresheet in this series, recording a goal on seven shots in Game 3. Winnipeg plays its best hockey when it gets production from its top skaters, involves the defense, and relies on Connor Hellebuyck to make timely saves.

The Stars rank third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. These rankings aligned perfectly in Game 3, as Dallas was flawless on the penalty kill, capitalized on the power play, scored in bunches, and played well on both sides of the puck in the third period. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points, though he's been relatively quiet in this series with just one assist and a minus-2 rating. The Stars will look to set the tone early again, as they did in Game 3, and continue doing the little things right to secure the win.