Red Sox vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the bottom of the eleventh inning, winning the game against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park on May 13, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After two consecutive wins against the Boston Red Sox (22-22) in which they scored double-digit runs, the Detroit Tigers (28-15) look to wrap up the series sweep today at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers dominated Monday's opener with a 14–2 victory, capitalizing on a rough outing by Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, who allowed 11 runs in less than three innings. Yesterday's dramatic 11th-inning win featured Tigers center fielder Javier Baez knocking two three-run home runs.

Boston will send right-hander Hunter Dobbins (2–1, 2.78 ERA) to the mound, while Detroit will counter with left-handed ace Tarik Skubal (4–2, 2.08 ERA), who has struck out 60 batters in 47.2 innings.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox offense, thanks to 11 home runs. Alex Bregman paces the team with a .304 average and 32 RBIs. For the Tigers, Spencer Torkelson boasts 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, while Kerry Carpenter leads the team with a .296 average.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-118)

Tigers -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Red Sox +191

Tigers -210

Total

OVER 7 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 21-22 against the spread this season, 13-10 on the road.

The Tigers are 26-16 against the spread this year, 13-7 at home.

Red Sox games have hit the OVER four times in their past 10 games.

Tigers games have hit the OVER seven times in their past 10 games.

Red Sox vs Tigers Injury Reports

Red Sox

Walker Buehler, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Rob Refsnyder, RF - Day-to-day (back).

Romy Gonzalez, 1B - 10-day IL (back).

Kutter Crawford, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Richard Fitts, SP - 15-day IL (pectoral).

Masataka Yoshida, LF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL (oblique).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow and hip).

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (upper arm).

Casey Mize, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Alex Cobb, SP - 15-day IL (hip).

Red Sox vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Detroit is starting Skubal, and when he's on the mound, it's a great spot to take the Tigers to get the win. Although Dobbins has been pitching well, he's on the road and now facing one of the best offenses in the majors. Skubal should be able to have success against this Red Sox lineup and not allow many runs, while the Tigers' offense will hit Dobbins hard as Detroit gets a big win here. Take the Tigers ML." — Cole Shelton, Statsalt