Stars vs Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 13: Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot from Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game Four of the Second Round in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars are looking to win Game 5 on the road and eliminate the Winnipeg Jets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars won Game 4, 3–1. Dallas scored the first goal of the game and set the tone from there. The Jets tied it early in the second period, but the Stars regained the lead late in the period. Dallas added an insurance goal midway through the third. Despite being outshot 32–24 and outhit 43–30, the Stars won the game with strong special-teams play. They went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Mikael Granlund recorded a hat trick and was named the first star of the game.

The Jets did a lot of things right, but couldn't capitalize offensively. Winnipeg maintained consistent offensive zone time and played a physical game, but many of their quality looks were blocked by the Dallas defense. They had power play opportunities late in the first period and early in the second. After tying the game in the second, the Jets had a chance to take the lead on the power play but couldn't convert. Winnipeg will look to rediscover its scoring touch at home, like it did in Game 2, and keep its season alive.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-250)

Jets -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline

Stars +106

Jets -118

Total

OVER 5.5 (-105)

UNDER 5.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Jets Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last five games when playing on the road against Winnipeg.

The total has gone OVER in six of Winnipeg's last nine games.

Winnipeg is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Winnipeg's last 12 games against Dallas.

Stars vs Jets Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets

None

Stars vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against average, 17th on the power play, and fourth in the penalty kill. These rankings showed up for the Stars in Game 4, especially on the power play. Jason Robertson leads the team in goals and was injured in the regular season finale. He returned for this series and has been solid, despite a few negative plus/minus games.

Winnipeg is ranked fourth in scoring, first in goals against, first on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. In elimination games, special teams can be the difference-maker. Kyle Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points, and he has tallied a goal and an assist over the last two games. In this do-or-die game, the Jets, who rank in the top five on both sides of the puck, need to return to that formula. They had it in Game 2, and it starts with early offense and making timely saves.