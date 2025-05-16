Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 14: Justyn-Henry Malloy #44 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his walk off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 with Kerry Carpenter #30 at Comerica Park on May 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (29–15) will look to extend their three-game winning streak tonight as they open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (21–22) at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EST.

Detroit enters the series as one of the hottest teams in baseball, boasting the best record in the American League. The Tigers' offense has been purring, thanks to Spencer Torkelson, who has 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, and Kerry Carpenter, batting .295 with a .534 slugging percentage.

On the mound, right-hander Jack Flaherty (1–5, 4.61 ERA) will start for Detroit. Flaherty has struck out 50 batters over 41 innings this season. Toronto will counter with right-hander Bowden Francis (2–5, 5.40 ERA), who gave up three runs in 6.2 innings in his last start.

The Blue Jays look to rebound after a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto's offense is led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., batting .294 with a .395 on-base percentage, and George Springer, who has five home runs and 18 RBIs.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Tigers -110

Blue Jays +102

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers are 13-9 against the spread when playing on the road this year.

The Blue Jays are 13-8 against the spread at home this season.

The Tigers are 7-1 when playing as the favorites in their past 10 games.

The Blue Jays are 3-1 when named the underdogs in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Tigers' last 16 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Blue Jays' last 11 games.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL (oblique).

Alex Cobb, SP - 15-day IL (hip).

Casey Mize, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (biceps nerve).

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez, 2B - 10-day IL (quad).

Nick Sandlin, RP - 15-day IL (lat).

Ryan Burr, RP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Erik Swanson, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Max Scherzer, SP - 60-day IL (thumb).

Tigers vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

"The Tigers have found ways to win this season and they are doing it in style. They have the best record in baseball and they have won seven of their last eight road games .... They are going up against Bowden Francis, who has a 6.52 ERA at home this season. The Tigers offense will be able to get after him in this game. The Blue Jays offense has also been strong, but they haven't been able to cash in with their strong batting average .... In a high scoring game, the Tigers will be able to outlast the hosts." — Liam Keating, Winners and Whiners

"I'm on the over here. I get the case to be made for either side here, but you have two starting pitchers that haven't necessarily been the most reliable options for their respective teams this season in terms of keeping runs off the board. Bowden Francis has been one of the most home run-prone pitchers in baseball. Despite the Tigers' stellar record, Flaherty has been on the bump for almost half of their losses as a team this season and has been far less effective on the road. Give me the over here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place