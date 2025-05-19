Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Totals

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 18: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch as he’s at the plate in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will continue their road trip by kicking off their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams have been playing solid baseball lately , making this a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the MLB.

The Tigers will turn to Keider Montero to make the start here. Montero was not expected to be called into action so early in Detroit's season, but he has already been forced to make four starts, only one of which ended positively. The righty has posted a 4.68 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP, numbers that accurately indicate how mediocre Montero's outings have been. The Cardinals are an up-and-down offense, but a matchup with Montero presents an excellent opportunity for much more of an up day.

Opposing Montero is a much more seasoned arm. Sonny Gray has been around the block, pitching in the big leagues since 2013. His 2025 campaign is slowly turning into another addition to his solid, if unspectacular, career. Despite that, Gray's most recent outing was his worst, as the Philadelphia Phillies rocked him for seven runs over three innings of work. The Tigers are another difficult matchup, offering the opportunity for a bit of a slide to begin.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Cardinals -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Tigers +130

Cardinals -155

Totals

Over 8.5 (+100)

Under 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 19, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers are 7-5 ATS against National League opponents.

The Tigers are 14-11 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 8-4 when the Tigers play a National League opponent .

. The Cardinals are 13-8 ATS when playing at home.

The Cardinals are 10-5 ATS against American League opponents.

10-5 ATS against American League opponents. The over is 5-2-1 when St. Louis enters a game as home favorites.

Tigers vs Cardinals Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.

Parker Meadows, CF — Out.

Jake Rogers, C — Out.

St. Louis Cardinals

No injuries of note.

Tigers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "This is a clash of titans in the Midwest, as the Cardinals have won 12 of 13, and the Tigers are leading their division. The difference here will be on the mound, where the experienced Sonny Gray will have an advantage over Detroit's Keider Montero. Gray has been the stronger presence on the mound, as he has a much more impressive strikeout to walk ratio at 51-12, while Montero's is at 18-11. That is only one more walk for 33 more strikeouts for Gray. Montero just got moved to the bullpen last game, then back to the starting rotation for this matchup. His play has been inconsistent, and they only won in his last two appearances due to strong run support, as the Tigers scored a combined 21 runs in those two games. Detroit will not get nearly that many runs against Gray, he was shaky against the Phillies, but pitched seven scoreless innings in his previous game against the Pirates. Gray bounces back here, and delivers a win at home. Take the Cardinals to win."