Tigers vs Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 19: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers attempts to field a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on May 19, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (31–17) look to bounce back from last night's rough 11-4 loss when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (27–21) again tonight at Busch Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. EST.

The Cardinals dropped six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win in the first game of the series, thanks to second baseman Brendan Donovan's 3-for-5 day with two run-scoring singles and a double.

St. Louis will start right-hander Erick Fedde (3–3, 3.44 ERA), who hasn't given up a run in his last two starts, spanning 14.2 innings.

Detroit counters with left-hander Tarik Skubal (4–2, 2.67 ERA), who boasts a 71-6 strikeouts-to-walks ratio on the season.

Spencer Torkelson, who has 12 home runs and 38 RBIs, leads the Tigers' offense alongside Kerry Carpenter, batting .284 with a .500 slugging percentage. For the Cardinals, Brendan Donovan leads with a .337 batting average, while Lars Nootbaar has contributed seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-102)

Cardinals +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Tigers -181

Cardinals +167

Total

Over 7.5 (-105)

Under 7.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers are 3-7 against the spread in the past 10 games.

The Cardinals are 8-2 against the spread in the past 10 games.

The Tigers have won 21 of the 28 times they've been favored.

The Cardinals have won 18 of the 32 games when named the underdog.

Tigers games have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Cardinals games have hit the under in six of their last 10 games.

Tigers vs Cardinals Injury Reports

Tigers

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow/hip).

Casey Mize, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Reese Olson, SP - 15-day IL (finger).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (arm).

Jake Rogers, C - 10-day IL (oblique).

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals

Quinn Mathews, SP - Day-to-day (shoulder).

Zack Thompson, RP - 60-day IL (lat).

Tigers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

"The Tigers are the stronger team on both sides of the plate and will do the work in this game. Look for Detroit to roll from the opening pitch Tuesday night against one of the worst teams in the league. Detroit has the superior offense that will lead them to the win on Tuesday. Final Score Prediction: Detroit Tigers win 7-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"The Cardinals have won four of their last five games and took Game 1 of this series against the Tigers, who have the best record in baseball but have lost two of three games. Skubal is coming off his worst start of the season .... Fedde has not given up any runs in either of his last two starts .... While the Tigers have the better bullpen and Skubal has the lower ERA of the starters, I am taking the Cardinals at home, where they have the second-best win percentage in the Majors." — Jason Green, Statsalt