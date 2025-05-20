USA vs Czechia: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 10: Nate MacKinnon and Bo Horvat celebrate after scoring 0-1 during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Slovenia and Canada at Avicii Arena on May 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

The United States has finally had a couple of nice games in a row at the 2025 World Championship. But now, the Stars & Stripes must face off against the defending world champs in the final fracas of Group Stage, taking the ice at 10:20 a.m. EST today as only the slightest of betting favorites over Czechia.

It's as critical as any "preliminary" game can be. There are five national teams at this year's Worlds whose talent runs deeper than most NHL rosters: Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Switzerland, and the USA. So far, Team USA has been the worst of those five teams. Losing the seventh contest to finish third in Group B could create a quarterfinal draw against Sweden or Canada, making even the bronze medals unlikely.

A win may be needed desperately, but it's especially hard to beat Czechia. David Pastrnak and the Lions lead Group B with an unbeaten record after beating the bracket in 2024. Czechia's first line pairs "Pasta" of the Boston Bruins with Roman Cervenka, the best pro skater in Europe and last year's player of the championship. The duo has been otherworldly in 2025, combining for 24 points in only six games.

USA vs Czechia Betting Trends

The United States is 4-2 ATS at the 2025 IIHF Worlds.

Four of the USA's first six preliminary games have gone over the total.

Czechia has gone 4-0 ATS in its last four games.

Czechia has beaten Team USA in three of the last four matchups.

USA vs Czechia Injury Reports

USA

None

Czechia

None

USA vs Czechia Predictions and Picks

Team USA's offense benefited from a sharper transition game over the weekend. Tage Thompson is on the tourney's leaderboard with five goals, while Clayton Keller emerges as the go-to playmaker with six assists. Checking has been inconsistent, though. Team USA allowed a three-goal flourish from Germany midway through the fifth Group Stage game before recovering to beat the undermanned Germans 6-3.

Jeremy Swayman's save in Sunday's 6-1 follow-up win over Kazakhstan showed that another Bruins star could buoy Team USA in the quarterfinals. "A shot on Swayman required him to make a crucial split save to keep the game scoreless," reported Karen Zehner of Inside the Rink. "The rebound was almost there for Kazakhstan, but Swayman quickly regained his position, denying the chance." Swayman and his netminding partner Joey Daccord have split three starts each going into the USA-Czechia contest.