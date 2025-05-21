Detroit Tigers vs St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Detroit Tigers will face the St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final game of their series. Detroit recovered from a Game 1 trouncing to steal away Game 2, making this an excellent interleague rubber match.
Injuries have taken their toll on the Tigers' starting pitching rotation, with Casey Mize and Reese Olson both landing on the 15-day IL recently. In response, manager AJ Hinch will turn today's affair into a bullpen game, trotting out reliever Brant Hurter to make the start. Hurter has been excellent in relief, earning a 2.35 ERA over his 13 appearances. The rest of the highly touted bullpen will be responsible for handling a good St. Louis offense past the first two or three innings.
The Cardinals will take a more traditional approach to the day's starting pitching, handing the game ball over to Andre Pallante. Through nine starts, Pallante has delivered solid numbers, consistently giving his team the chance to win by working late into ball games while only allowing a handful of runs. The Tigers are a stiff test for the young righty, offering an opportunity for Pallante to earn quite a feather in his cap.
Spread
- Tigers +1.5 (-197)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+175)
Moneyline
- Tigers +106
- Cardinals -112
Totals
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Tigers are 7-7 against National League opponents.
- The Tigers are 14-13 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 18-9 when Detroit plays on the road.
- The Cardinals are 15-8 ATS when playing at Busch Stadium.
- The Cardinals are 13-8 ATS in games following a loss.
- The over is 11-5-1 when St. Louis faces an American League opponent.
Tigers vs Cardinals Injury Reports
Detroit Tigers
- Parker Meadows, CF - Out.
- Matt Vierling, RF - Out.
St. Louis Cardinals
- No injuries of note.
Tigers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks
David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "Detroit has played well to start the season, but the Tigers have won just one of the last five versus an opponent from the National League Central. St Louis has won 13 of its last 15, and the Cardinals have won each of the last six played at home in Busch Stadium. St Louis starter Andre Pallante has had two consecutive solid outings, allowing four runs on 12 hits across 14.1 innings, with St Louis winning each of the two. Final Score Prediction: St Louis Cardinals win 6-3."
It is incredibly surprising to see the Cardinals at almost even money in this game. The Tigers do not have a starter to trot out for this game, and despite having one of the better bullpens in the league, a solid nine innings from relievers is always a big ask. On the other hand, St. Louis has a decent starter on the hill and home-field advantage at its back. The Cardinals should be able to get to the Detroit bullpen late in the contest to pull away during the final innings and find a win.