Guardians vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 21: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on May 21, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (33–17) return to Comerica Park tonight to kick off a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians (26–22), with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers, boasting the best record in the majors, have won three of their last four. The Guardians, six games behind the Tigers in the AL Central, snapped a five-game losing streak yesterday with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Taking the mound for Detroit tonight will be right-hander Jack Flaherty (2–5, 4.44 ERA), who has struck out 56 batters over 46.2 innings this season, walking only 15.

Going against Flaherty will be Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee (3–4, 4.06 ERA), who is coming off a six-inning start in which he gave up 10 hits and five runs in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Tigers continue to get their offense from Riley Greene, batting .287 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs, and Spencer Torkelson, who has contributed 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

For the Guardians, Steven Kwan boasts a .317 average, while Kyle Manzardo leads the team with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-170)

Tigers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Guardians +130

Tigers -138

Total

Over 7.5 (-115)

Under 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians are 11-13 against the spread playing on the road.

The Tigers are 14-8 against the spread at home this year.

Guardians games have gone under in seven of their last 10 matchups.

Half of the Tigers' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Guardians have won 12 of the 26 games when named the underdog.

The Tigers have won 22 of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports

Guardians

David Fry, 1B - 60-day IL (elbow).

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL (wrist).

Erik Sabrowski, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers

Alex Cobb, SP - 15-day IL (hip).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (arm).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow/hip).

Casey Mize, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Reese Olson, SP - 15-day IL (finger).

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Detroit has been one of the best teams at home this season, going 17-5 at Comerica Park thus far. Cleveland has struggled on the road, going 11-14, including four of their five straight losses. The Guardians offense has struggled of late, and Flaherty has fared much better at home than on the road this season, so I expect the visitors to struggle until he's gone. On the flip side, Detroit's hitting should be able to get to this Cleveland pitching staff .... Take the Tigers." — Craig Forde, Statsalt

"The Tigers have had the momentum in the AL Central, and will grow their lead here with Flaherty on the mound .... The Detroit offense will generate runs off (Cleveland pitchers), as Greene and Torkelson have been battling back and forth to see who will lead Detroit in home runs. Flaherty is an experienced pitcher who is coming off a win against Toronto. He will limit the Cleveland offense enough to generate a win." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners