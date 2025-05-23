Guardians vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 22: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a two run double in the fourth inning in front of Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 22, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians look to make it two wins in a row against the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians are 27-22 and sit second in the AL Central Division. Cleveland won Game 1 of this four-game series, 7-0. They scored a few runs in the middle innings and added four insurance runs in the ninth. The middle of the lineup did a great job getting on base and driving in runs. Angel Martinez led the way with two hits, two runs, three RBIs, and a home run.

The Tigers are 33-18 and currently lead the AL Central. Detroit will look to bounce back after a rough Game 1 loss. This is Game 2 of a seven-game homestand for the Tigers. Prior to this series, Detroit went 4-2 on a six-game road trip. Five of their last eight games have been decided by one run, with the Tigers winning four of them.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-188)

Tigers -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Guardians +116

Tigers -126

Total

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Cleveland's last five games.

Cleveland is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Cleveland is 6-2 SU in its last eight games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.

Detroit is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Will Brennan, RF - 10-day il

Travis Bazzana, 2B - Day-to-day

David Fry, 1B - 60-day il

George Valera, RF - Day-to-day

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Micah Pries, 1B - Day-to-day

Jaison Chourio, CF - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres, 2B - Day-to-day

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day

Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day il

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 13-14 on the road and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Guardians rank 24th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 20th in ERA. Carlos Santana leads the team with 26 RBIs and has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. Cleveland has won two games in a row after previously enduring a five-game skid. The pitching has been trending upward.

Starting on the mound for the Guardians is Slade Cecconi (0-1) with a 5.40 ERA. In his lone start this season, he pitched against the Reds and gave up three runs on five hits over five innings.

Detroit is 17-6 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fourth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in both batting average and home runs and is currently on a four-game hitting streak, also contributing to the Tigers' run production. Detroit typically hits well at home, and Game 1 marked just their second time being shut out at home this season.

Taking the mound for the Tigers is Jackson Jobe (4-0) with a 4.12 ERA. He has two quality starts this season and only one poor outing. Walks can be an issue, but he typically allows around two to three runs per start.

Best Bet: Detroit Moneyline