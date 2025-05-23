Guardians vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Cleveland Guardians look to make it two wins in a row against the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians are 27-22 and sit second in the AL Central Division. Cleveland won…
The Guardians are 27-22 and sit second in the AL Central Division. Cleveland won Game 1 of this four-game series, 7-0. They scored a few runs in the middle innings and added four insurance runs in the ninth. The middle of the lineup did a great job getting on base and driving in runs. Angel Martinez led the way with two hits, two runs, three RBIs, and a home run.
The Tigers are 33-18 and currently lead the AL Central. Detroit will look to bounce back after a rough Game 1 loss. This is Game 2 of a seven-game homestand for the Tigers. Prior to this series, Detroit went 4-2 on a six-game road trip. Five of their last eight games have been decided by one run, with the Tigers winning four of them.
Spread
- Guardians +1.5 (-188)
- Tigers -1.5 (+157)
Moneyline
- Guardians +116
- Tigers -126
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-103)
- UNDER 8.5 (-113)
*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Cleveland's last five games.
- Cleveland is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- Cleveland is 6-2 SU in its last eight games against Detroit.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.
- Detroit is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.
- Detroit is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games at home.
Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports
Cleveland Guardians
- Will Brennan, RF - 10-day il
- Travis Bazzana, 2B - Day-to-day
- David Fry, 1B - 60-day il
- George Valera, RF - Day-to-day
- Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day
- Micah Pries, 1B - Day-to-day
- Jaison Chourio, CF - Day-to-day
Detroit Tigers
- Gleyber Torres, 2B - Day-to-day
- Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il
- Kevin McGonigle, SS - Day-to-day
- Wenceel Perez, RF - 60-day il
- Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il
Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
Cleveland is 13-14 on the road and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Guardians rank 24th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 20th in ERA. Carlos Santana leads the team with 26 RBIs and has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. Cleveland has won two games in a row after previously enduring a five-game skid. The pitching has been trending upward.
Starting on the mound for the Guardians is Slade Cecconi (0-1) with a 5.40 ERA. In his lone start this season, he pitched against the Reds and gave up three runs on five hits over five innings.
Detroit is 17-6 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fourth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in both batting average and home runs and is currently on a four-game hitting streak, also contributing to the Tigers' run production. Detroit typically hits well at home, and Game 1 marked just their second time being shut out at home this season.
Taking the mound for the Tigers is Jackson Jobe (4-0) with a 4.12 ERA. He has two quality starts this season and only one poor outing. Walks can be an issue, but he typically allows around two to three runs per start.
Best Bet: Detroit Moneyline
The Tigers still have one of the best home records in the league and are great at bouncing back after a tough loss. Detroit is a top-five team in both offense and pitching and can easily get the bats going again. It's also a division game, and the Tigers won't want Cleveland to gain any momentum.