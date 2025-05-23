Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 21: Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers battle along the boards with Lian Bichsel #6 and Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 21, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to bounce back and even their Western Conference Final series with the Dallas Stars at two games apiece.

The Oilers lost Game 1, 6-3. Edmonton played well for the first 40 minutes and held a 3-1 lead, but the third period was a complete collapse, as they gave up five unanswered goals. Special teams played a major role in the comeback, as Dallas scored three straight power-play goals. While the Oilers outhit the Stars 43-34, they were narrowly outshot, 28-27. Edmonton has been a strong third-period team throughout the playoffs, making this breakdown especially uncharacteristic.

The Stars came out of the locker room in the third period with a clear sense of purpose and capitalized on nearly every opportunity. Their power play went 3-for-4, and the penalty kill held firm at 2-for-3. Dallas dominated the faceoff circle, winning 41 of 66 draws. Those key zone-time faceoff wins helped set up scoring plays and allowed them to control the pace of the game. Tyler Seguin earned first-star honors with two goals and an assist.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-247)

Stars -1.5 (+204)

Moneyline

Oilers -100

Stars -111

Total

OVER 6.5 (+101)

UNDER 6.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends

Edmonton is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Edmonton's last 19 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Edmonton's last six games when playing on the road against Dallas.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last seven games.

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Dallas is 7-0 SU in its last seven games at home.

Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard, G - Out

Mattias Ekholm, D - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Dallas Stars

Nils Lundkvist, D Injured reserve

Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks

Edmonton ranks 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The offense showed up in Game 1, but their performance in goals against and penalty killing was well below average. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in both goals and points and had his second-best game of the playoffs with one goal and two assists. Coming off two strong defensive performances before this series, Edmonton will look to generate more scoring from its second line and stay out of the penalty box, especially when holding a lead.

Dallas ranks third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. In Game 1, the offense was dominant, the defense solid, and the power play exceptional. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points; he had a decent Game 1, scoring a goal but finishing with a minus-two rating. The Stars proved they can score in bunches and will look to maintain consistent offensive pressure throughout Game 2.