Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total
The Edmonton Oilers look to bounce back and even their Western Conference Final series with the Dallas Stars at two games apiece.
The Oilers lost Game 1, 6-3. Edmonton played well for the first 40 minutes and held a 3-1 lead, but the third period was a complete collapse, as they gave up five unanswered goals. Special teams played a major role in the comeback, as Dallas scored three straight power-play goals. While the Oilers outhit the Stars 43-34, they were narrowly outshot, 28-27. Edmonton has been a strong third-period team throughout the playoffs, making this breakdown especially uncharacteristic.
The Stars came out of the locker room in the third period with a clear sense of purpose and capitalized on nearly every opportunity. Their power play went 3-for-4, and the penalty kill held firm at 2-for-3. Dallas dominated the faceoff circle, winning 41 of 66 draws. Those key zone-time faceoff wins helped set up scoring plays and allowed them to control the pace of the game. Tyler Seguin earned first-star honors with two goals and an assist.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-247)
- Stars -1.5 (+204)
Moneyline
- Oilers -100
- Stars -111
Total
- OVER 6.5 (+101)
- UNDER 6.5 (-119)
*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends
- Edmonton is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Edmonton's last 19 games on the road.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Edmonton's last six games when playing on the road against Dallas.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last seven games.
- Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- Dallas is 7-0 SU in its last seven games at home.
Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- Calvin Pickard, G - Out
- Mattias Ekholm, D - Out
- Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve
Dallas Stars
- Nils Lundkvist, D Injured reserve
Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks
Edmonton ranks 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. The offense showed up in Game 1, but their performance in goals against and penalty killing was well below average. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in both goals and points and had his second-best game of the playoffs with one goal and two assists. Coming off two strong defensive performances before this series, Edmonton will look to generate more scoring from its second line and stay out of the penalty box, especially when holding a lead.
Dallas ranks third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. In Game 1, the offense was dominant, the defense solid, and the power play exceptional. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points; he had a decent Game 1, scoring a goal but finishing with a minus-two rating. The Stars proved they can score in bunches and will look to maintain consistent offensive pressure throughout Game 2.
The Oilers were just 20 minutes away from stealing Game 1, playing well on both sides of the puck through the first two periods. Edmonton got a strong effort from their top line and has shown they can elevate their play when needed. The Stars will likely come out with a stronger start in Game 2, but the Oilers should regain their usual third-period form.