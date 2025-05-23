USA vs Sweden: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 22: William Kalrsson of Sweden during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Sweden and Czechia at Avicii Arena on May 22, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

You could feel the buzz already. Team USA, having beaten Finland in the IIHF Worlds quarterfinals, was headed for a semifinal against Canada this Saturday. Sidney Crosby's team just had to beat a massive underdog to book itself into the weekend rivalry game. Hours later, the hockey world gawked in utter amazement as Denmark beat Canada 2-1 in the biggest upset since Belarus beat Sweden in 2002.

Sweden, not Canada, will face the USA in Saturday's semifinals, set to begin at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Denmark meets Switzerland in Saturday's late semifinal, albeit not so "late" by North American clocks.

Team Canada's loss will be debated, dissected, and turned inside-out in the months between now and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. But the U.S. team's fans want to know how Thursday's shocker changes the United States' bid in the semifinals. The bad news is that goaltender Jeremy Swayman is charged with a monumental task against Sweden's forwards on their home ice. The good news is that if Team USA can manage to trip Tre Kronor, Swayman's squad should become a betting favorite to win Sunday's final.

Spread

USA +1.5 (-138)

Sweden -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

USA +210

Sweden -265

Total

Over 5.5 (-110)

Under 5.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Sweden Betting Trends

Team USA is 0-11 in World Championship semifinal rounds.

Sweden has gone 6-8 in the IIHF Worlds semifinals since 2000.

The United States is 6-2 ATS in the 2025 World Championship.

Team USA is 4-2 against Sweden in the last six meetings.

USA vs Sweden Injury Reports

USA

None

Sweden

Forward William Eklund is out for the IIHF Worlds with a hand laceration.

USA vs Sweden Predictions and Picks

The Americans made a statement in their last two games, overwhelming Czechia and Finland by identical 5-2 scores. Centerman Frank Nazar's 11 points in eight contests tie Sweden's Elias Lindholm for the lead among skaters active in the final four. But the Swedes are strong and getting stronger, adding talent like William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs late in the event. Lindholm is just the tip of the iceberg in Sweden's host lineup this year, showcasing 20+ NHL veterans with the terrific rookie Leo Carlsson.

USA Hockey must confront the hex that follows its tries at making a gold medal game. The brand's record of 0-11 in World Championship semifinals is as bad as it gets. Maybe that's why GM Bill Guerin selected a younger, if superior, lineup than Team USA was expected to bring to Europe this spring. Youngsters aren't scared of curses. "We have the belief in the locker room," blueliner Alex Vlasic told IIHF.com on Thursday.