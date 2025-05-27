Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MI – MAY 26: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Andy Ibanez #77 and Trey Sweeney #27 after a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on May 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Motor City's pitching staff knows how to pull its club out of a crisis. The Detroit Tigers were in peril of being swept in four straight by Cleveland when Tarik Skubal's two-hit complete game led a 5-0 Detroit victory, followed by another defensive clinic on Monday when the Tigers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

Detroit hosts San Francisco in today's twilight follow-up at 6:40 p.m. EST, without a favorite's betting line to show for the Tigers' rebound. That doesn't mean, however, that sportsbooks aren't aware of the strong pitching that's kept Detroit in the AL Central lead. Tonight's run total consensus is a scant O/U (7) runs even, making Tigers-Giants into the lowest-scoring forecast out of Las Vegas on the day's schedule.

MLB beat reporter Jason Beck credits Detroit's manager, A.J. Hinch , with a "pitching chaos strategy" that helps keep batters at bay. Gamblers have noticed. The Tigers are being wagered on like a stingy team.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-175)

Giants -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Tigers +107

Giants -122

Total

Over 7 (-112)

Under 7 (-103)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in five of the Detroit Tigers' last six games.

Detroit has gone 13-7 in the last 20 games.

The total has gone under in eight of the Giants' last nine games.

Totals have gone under in seven of San Francisco's last eight road games.

Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Right fielder Wenceel Perez is on the 60-day IL with a back injury.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 60-day IL with an arm injury.

San Francisco Giants

Right fielder Jerar Encarnacion is on the 60-day IL with a hand injury.

Pitcher Justin Verlander is on the 15-day IL with right pectoral soreness.

Catcher Tom Murphy is on the 60-day IL with a back injury.

Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants Predictions and Picks

There are sluggers who could change the vibe with their bats at Comerica Park today. Kenny Carpenter of the Tigers has a terrific .500 slugging percentage following Memorial Day's game. But neither team has many batters who're poised to surge up the leaderboard in June. Carpenter's contact hitting has been surpassed by Jung Hoo Lee of San Francisco, who leads the Giants with barely top-40 batting stats.

Meanwhile, today's tight odds involve a leap of faith from bookmakers when it comes to Detroit's starter, Jack Flaherty. While the Giants' probable pitcher, Logan Webb, has faded against the Tigers in the past, he nearly blanked Motor City in his previous start in the matchup last August. Flaherty is 2-6 this season in contrast to Webb's solid 5-4 record, and struggled with San Francisco in his own previous go-around in the pairing.