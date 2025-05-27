Stars vs Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – MAY 25: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 25, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars look to even up their Western Conference Final best-of-seven series with the Edmonton Oilers at two games apiece.

The Stars lost Game 3 on the road, 6–1. Edmonton built a 2–0 lead, Dallas cut it to 2–1, but the Oilers steadily added to their advantage throughout the game. Dallas outshot Edmonton 34–24 and held a 33–30 edge in faceoffs. The Stars managed several stretches of strong offensive zone time but couldn't capitalize on their Grade-A scoring chances. Many of their top skaters posted poor plus-minus ratings, and Dallas has now lost three straight road playoff games, two of them by shutout.

Edmonton scored in every period and outhit Dallas 47–30. The Oilers were solid on special teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. They excelled at blocking the Stars' high-quality scoring chances, and goaltender Stuart Skinner earned first-star honors with 33 saves. Edmonton's top skaters recorded multi-point games and generated a high volume of quality shots. The Oilers have now outscored the Stars 9–1 over the past two games.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-181)

Oilers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Stars +142

Oilers -159

Total

OVER 6.5 (+109)

UNDER 6.5 (-134)

*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Dallas' last nine games.

Dallas is 3-6 SU in its last nine games against Edmonton.

Dallas is 1-5 SU in its last six games on the road.

Edmonton is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Edmonton's last five games against Dallas.

Edmonton is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Stars vs Oilers Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz, C - Day-to-day. Game-time decision for Game 4.

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve.

Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm, D - Day-to-day. Game-time decision for Game 4.

Connor Brown, RW - Out.

Calvin Pickard, G - Day-to-day.

Alec Regula, D, Injured reserve.

Stars vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. However, most of those strengths disappeared in Game 3, except for their average power play. Jason Robertson, who leads the team in goals, scored the Stars' lone goal in their 6–1 loss. Dallas continues to struggle in road playoff games. Their scoring numbers have dropped significantly, and they look like a completely different team compared to the balanced mix of defense and high scoring they typically show at home. The Stars' two road wins this postseason were low-scoring, one-goal victories. Most of their road games have been poor performances, and it will be tough for them to keep up with the Oilers' potent offense on the road.

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. In Game 3, their scoring, defensive play, and penalty kill were all elite. Connor McDavid, who leads the team in assists, has registered at least one point in every game of the series. In Game 3, he scored twice and posted a +3 rating. The Oilers have been producing offensively throughout the postseason, and now their defense is locking in as well. Edmonton has recorded three shutouts in its last five playoff games and is playing with a lot of confidence. The Oilers will look to even out the shot totals and keep their scoring consistency going.

Best Bet: Edmonton Moneyline