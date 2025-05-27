Stars vs Oilers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Dallas Stars look to even up their Western Conference Final best-of-seven series with the Edmonton Oilers at two games apiece. The Stars lost Game 3 on the road, 6–1….
The Dallas Stars look to even up their Western Conference Final best-of-seven series with the Edmonton Oilers at two games apiece.
The Stars lost Game 3 on the road, 6–1. Edmonton built a 2–0 lead, Dallas cut it to 2–1, but the Oilers steadily added to their advantage throughout the game. Dallas outshot Edmonton 34–24 and held a 33–30 edge in faceoffs. The Stars managed several stretches of strong offensive zone time but couldn't capitalize on their Grade-A scoring chances. Many of their top skaters posted poor plus-minus ratings, and Dallas has now lost three straight road playoff games, two of them by shutout.
Edmonton scored in every period and outhit Dallas 47–30. The Oilers were solid on special teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. They excelled at blocking the Stars' high-quality scoring chances, and goaltender Stuart Skinner earned first-star honors with 33 saves. Edmonton's top skaters recorded multi-point games and generated a high volume of quality shots. The Oilers have now outscored the Stars 9–1 over the past two games.
Spread
- Stars +1.5 (-181)
- Oilers -1.5 (+153)
Moneyline
- Stars +142
- Oilers -159
Total
- OVER 6.5 (+109)
- UNDER 6.5 (-134)
*The above data was collected on May 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Stars vs Oilers Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Dallas' last nine games.
- Dallas is 3-6 SU in its last nine games against Edmonton.
- Dallas is 1-5 SU in its last six games on the road.
- Edmonton is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Edmonton's last five games against Dallas.
- Edmonton is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.
Stars vs Oilers Injury Reports
Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz, C - Day-to-day. Game-time decision for Game 4.
- Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve.
Edmonton Oilers
- Mattias Ekholm, D - Day-to-day. Game-time decision for Game 4.
- Connor Brown, RW - Out.
- Calvin Pickard, G - Day-to-day.
- Alec Regula, D, Injured reserve.
Stars vs Oilers Predictions and Picks
Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. However, most of those strengths disappeared in Game 3, except for their average power play. Jason Robertson, who leads the team in goals, scored the Stars' lone goal in their 6–1 loss. Dallas continues to struggle in road playoff games. Their scoring numbers have dropped significantly, and they look like a completely different team compared to the balanced mix of defense and high scoring they typically show at home. The Stars' two road wins this postseason were low-scoring, one-goal victories. Most of their road games have been poor performances, and it will be tough for them to keep up with the Oilers' potent offense on the road.
Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. In Game 3, their scoring, defensive play, and penalty kill were all elite. Connor McDavid, who leads the team in assists, has registered at least one point in every game of the series. In Game 3, he scored twice and posted a +3 rating. The Oilers have been producing offensively throughout the postseason, and now their defense is locking in as well. Edmonton has recorded three shutouts in its last five playoff games and is playing with a lot of confidence. The Oilers will look to even out the shot totals and keep their scoring consistency going.
Best Bet: Edmonton Moneyline
Dallas will likely take a more defensive approach in Game 4 while also looking to capitalize more effectively on their quality scoring chances. The Oilers' top players are stepping up, whereas the Stars' best skaters have yet to make a significant impact. Additionally, Dallas's goaltending is trending downward, while Edmonton is performing well on both sides of the puck.