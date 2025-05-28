Giants vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – MAY 27: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Comerica Park on May 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants look to avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers.

The Giants are 31-24 and in third place in the NL West Division. They lost the first two games of this series by the same score, 3-1. San Francisco hasn't been able to generate consistent scoring opportunities and is wasting strong outings from its starting pitchers. The top of the lineup showed some signs of life in Game 2, and the team will hope that momentum carries over into the series finale.

The Tigers are 36-20 and in first place in the AL Central Division. Detroit managed to jump out to early leads in both games of the series, and the pitching staff took care of the rest. The Tigers haven't allowed many hits in either game, and their offense has been scattering hits throughout each contest. Detroit has now won three in a row and will look to finish this seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record.

Spread

Giants -1.5 (+165)

Tigers +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Giants +104

Tigers -111

Total

OVER 8 (+105)

UNDER 8 (-116)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of San Francisco's last five games.

San Francisco is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

San Francisco is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last seven games.

Detroit is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games against San Francisco.

Giants vs Tigers Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

Jerar Encarnacion, RF - 60-day il

Vaun Brown, CF - Day-to-day

Wade Meckler, OF - Day-to-day

Tom Murphy, C - 60-day il

Victor Bericoto, RF - Day-to-day

Maui Ahuna, SS - Day-to-day

Alexander Suarez, CF - Day-to-day

Nate Furman, 2B - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Brewer Hicklen, RF - Day-to-day

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Giants vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

San Francisco is tied for 10th in scoring, 24th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank third in ERA. Wilmer Flores leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and he has driven in all of the Giants' runs in this series. San Francisco has been involved in a lot of low-scoring games lately and hasn't had a strong offensive performance in nearly two weeks.

On the mound for the Giants is Landen Roupp, who is 3-3 with a 3.81 ERA. Roupp has posted shutouts in two consecutive starts and holds a 1.64 ERA for the month of May.

Detroit ranks fourth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are fourth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average and recorded two RBIs in Game 2. The Tigers will look to keep the offense trending upward and continue winning close games.

Starting for the Tigers is Jackson Jobe, who is 4-1 with a 4.06 ERA. Jobe has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts, but can be inconsistent with walks and tends to give up hits in bunches.

Best Bet: San Francisco Moneyline