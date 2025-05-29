Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – MAY 27: Kasperi Kapanen #42 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his empty-net goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 27, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to eliminate the Dallas Stars on the road and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

The Oilers won Game 4 at home, 4-1. Edmonton scored in every period and never trailed. They outshot the Stars 33-29 and dominated physically, winning the hit battle 46-23. The power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill went 3-for-4. Goaltender Stuart Skinner continued his hot streak in the net, as he has allowed one goal or fewer in three straight games and was named the second star of the game.

The Stars will look to keep their season alive on home ice. Dallas has faced one elimination game this postseason, and that was a Game 7 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche. They score twice as much and allow half as many goals on home ice. Dallas is 7-2 at home this postseason and will aim to clean things up on both sides of the puck.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-237)

Stars -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline

Oilers +116

Stars -124

Total

OVER 6 (-103)

UNDER 6 (-114)

*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Edmonton's last six games.

Edmonton is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games.

Edmonton is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Dallas.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last seven games.

Dallas is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown, RW - Out

Zach Hyman, LW - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Dallas Stars

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. All of those areas improved in Game 4, and the goaltending continues to be elite. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, and he has recorded at least one point in every game of this series. The Oilers don't need to change much for Game 5.

Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. In Game 4, the scoring was well below average, the defense was decent, and special teams play essentially cost the Stars the game. Jason Robertson leads the team in goals and has scored the only goals for Dallas in their past two games. Game 4 was arguably the Stars' best attempt at putting together a complete 60-minute effort in this series, and it was 2-1 late in the third before the Oilers added two empty-netters.