Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total
The Edmonton Oilers look to eliminate the Dallas Stars on the road and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.
The Oilers won Game 4 at home, 4-1. Edmonton scored in every period and never trailed. They outshot the Stars 33-29 and dominated physically, winning the hit battle 46-23. The power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill went 3-for-4. Goaltender Stuart Skinner continued his hot streak in the net, as he has allowed one goal or fewer in three straight games and was named the second star of the game.
The Stars will look to keep their season alive on home ice. Dallas has faced one elimination game this postseason, and that was a Game 7 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche. They score twice as much and allow half as many goals on home ice. Dallas is 7-2 at home this postseason and will aim to clean things up on both sides of the puck.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-237)
- Stars -1.5 (+194)
Moneyline
- Oilers +116
- Stars -124
Total
- OVER 6 (-103)
- UNDER 6 (-114)
*The above data was collected on May 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Edmonton's last six games.
- Edmonton is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games.
- Edmonton is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Dallas.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last seven games.
- Dallas is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games against Edmonton.
Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- Connor Brown, RW - Out
- Zach Hyman, LW - Out
- Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve
Dallas Stars
- Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve
Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks
Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. All of those areas improved in Game 4, and the goaltending continues to be elite. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, and he has recorded at least one point in every game of this series. The Oilers don't need to change much for Game 5.
Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. In Game 4, the scoring was well below average, the defense was decent, and special teams play essentially cost the Stars the game. Jason Robertson leads the team in goals and has scored the only goals for Dallas in their past two games. Game 4 was arguably the Stars' best attempt at putting together a complete 60-minute effort in this series, and it was 2-1 late in the third before the Oilers added two empty-netters.
Three of the four games in the series would have hit the under if the Stars hadn't exploded on the power play in the third period of Game 1. It seems like Dallas is close to limiting the Oilers' offense and returning to their defensive style of hockey. The Stars tend to find their game again on home ice, and in a must-win situation, they should be able to generate more consistent scoring and improve their puck possession.