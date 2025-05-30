Tigers vs Royals Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – MAY 28: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers, from left, Kerry Carpenter #30 and Javier Baez #28 celebrate after a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on May 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers (37-20) are rolling into Kansas City with a full head of steam as they open a three-game series against the Royals (30-27) tonight. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. EST.

Winners of four straight and fresh off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, the Tigers already took three of four against their AL Central foes earlier this season.

Right-hander Casey Mize (6–1, 2.45 ERA) gets the ball for the Tigers, continuing his breakout season. Mize has walked just 10 batters in 47.2 innings and has held opponents to a .216 average. He'll face Royals right-hander Seth Lugo (3–4, 3.02 ERA), who has tossed quality starts his last five times out.

Spencer Torkelson continues to anchor Detroit's offense, contributing 13 home runs and 40 RBIs, while Gleyber Torres contributes a .285 average and .388 on-base percentage. The Royals, meanwhile, turn toward Maikel Garcia's .312 average and Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the team with 30 RBIs and carries a .290 average.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+140)

Royals +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Tigers -118

Royals +104

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won 25 of the 35 games they entered as favorites.

The Royals have won 17 of 34 games in which they've played as underdogs.

The total has gone under in seven of the Tigers' last eight games.

The total has gone under in six of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Tigers are 4-6 against the spread over the last 10 games.

The Royals are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Tigers vs Royals Injury Reports

Tigers

Alex Cobb, SP - 15-day IL (hip).

Reese Olson, SP - 15-day IL (finger).

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - 60-day IL (elbow/hip).

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day IL (arm).

Royals

Cole Ragans, SP - 15-day IL (groin).

Michael Massey, 2B - Day-to-day (ankle).

Kyle Wright, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers vs Royals Predictions and Picks

"The Tigers are sending out one of their top pitchers to open this series with a win. Casey Mize is on the mound for Detroit. He has a strong 6-1 record and an ERA of 2.45 through the first third of the season .... Kansas City is starting Lugo, and he was just on the 15-day IL with an injured finger. He might still be feeling the effects of that injury, and could be off the mound early if something feels off. The Tigers won three of four against the Royals in a series earlier this season, and will start this series with a win." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners

"Detroit comes into this matchup looking for their fifth win in a row, but their offense has struggled at the plate over the last seven games. The Tigers are 16-12 on the road this year, while the Royals are 18-11 at home. Kansas City is coming off of a series loss to Cincinnati, and they have one of the lowest scoring lineups in the league. Detroit is starting Mize, who has allowed one earned run in four of his last five starts. KC is going with Lugo, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, but is coming off the IL. Neither offense has been great recently, and Mize has looked very strong, so I will back the Tigers here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place