Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will kick off a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox tonight. The AL Central rivals are at opposite ends of the division, as the White Sox already trail the first-place Tigers by 20 games, and it is only the very early days of June.

The Tigers will send one of their prized offseason acquisitions to the mound for this game. Jack Flaherty is living up to his billing as one of the better starters in the MLB, earning a 3.94 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Unsurprisingly, this is a familiar matchup for the righty, as he faced the White Sox earlier in the season, holding Chicago to one run over six innings of work while striking out seven batters. That outing was in early April, and the White Sox have not improved one bit offensively since then. Flaherty should enjoy another solid outing here.

As part of their seemingly endless rebuild, Chicago has plenty of young players throughout the lineup. Starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon represents the youth movement in the starting rotation, posting a 4.15 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP through his nine 2025 starts. Those are decent numbers, but Cannon's last couple of starts have been ugly at best. The New York Mets battered him for five runs in six innings, while the Chicago Cubs knocked in three runs over five innings from Cannon. The Tigers have been solid on offense, potentially presenting another rough outing for the young righty.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-132)

White Sox +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Tigers -211

White Sox +178

Totals

Over 8 (-122)

Under 8 (+103)

*The above data was collected on June 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers are 17-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The Tigers are 10-7 ATS when playing AL Central opponents.

The over is 19-12 when Detroit plays on the road.

The White Sox are 33-26 ATS on the season.

The White Sox are 16-11 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 14-11-2 when Chicago playes at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Parker Meadows, CF - Out.

Chicago White Sox

Fraser Ellard, RP - Out.

Tyler Gilbert, RP - Out.

Tigers vs White Sox Predictions and Picks