Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a home run with teammate Gleyber Torres #25 during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will look to tie up a series victory against the Chicago White Sox tonight. The division rivals are in the middle of a three-game set, with game two coming on the heels of a destructive Tigers victory that ended with a final score of 13-1.

A couple of injuries to the starting pitching rotation have left the Tigers on uncertain ground in this game. Detroit would normally call upon Reese Olson or Jackson Jobe to make this start, but with both pitchers on the IL, manager AJ Hinch will likely look to a minor league arm to fill in the blank. Chicago ranks second-to-last in the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS, numbers that indicate just how poorly the White Sox have performed at the plate.

At the very least, Chicago will have a solid starting pitcher on the mound. Shane Smith has been one of the few positives in another dismal season for the White Sox, putting up a 2.68 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over his 11 2025 starts. Almost any performance would lead to an improvement over the first game of this series, setting the bar so low for Smith that it is almost certain he exceeds it.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+110)

White Sox +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Tigers -154

White Sox +130

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers are 11-7 ATS against AL Central opponents.

The Tigers are 18-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 11-5 when Detroit enters the game as a road favorite.

The White Sox are 33-27 ATS on the season.

The White Sox are 16-12 ATS when playing on their home field.

The OVER is 15-11-2 when Chicago plays at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Reese Olson, SP - Out.

Jackson Jobe, SP - Out.

Chicago White Sox

Fraser Ellard, RP - Out.

Tyler Gilbert, RP - Out.

Tigers vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "This is a good opportunity for the White Sox to pick up a rare win over the first-place Tigers at home. Smith hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last five starts. He's gone at least five innings in four of his last five starts and has been solid at home. The Tigers will try to piece together a start, likely turning to Gibson-Long, in his first MLB start in two years.