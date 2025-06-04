Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will continue their four-game set against the Chicago White Sox tonight. The White Sox surprised the baseball world by winning game two of the series 8-1 behind another good outing from starting pitcher Shane Smith. The Tigers will look to regain control of this series against a clearly inferior opponent.

Leading Detroit's charge in this game will be starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Gipson-Long has not started an MLB game since 2023, a fact that should arouse some concern from Detroit's fan base. Fortunately, the young righty could not ask for a softer landing in his return to the big leagues. Chicago's eight runs were a massive outlier in offensive performance, as the White Sox rank in the bottom of the league in almost every single major offensive metric.

The Tigers did not initially know who would start game two, and now the White Sox find themselves in the exact same position. It is likely that manager Will Venable will turn to his bullpen to handle all nine innings of this contest. Chicago's bullpen has earned a collective 4.60 ERA, one of the worst figures in the league so far. Now, they will have to face a matchup with a Tigers offense that has been surprisingly successful throughout the early going of the 2025 season.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-110)

White Sox +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tigers -194

White Sox +162

Totals

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on June 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers are 34-28 ATS on the season.

The Tigers are 13-8 ATS in games following a defeat.

The over is 13-7-1 in games following a Detroit defeat.

The White Sox are 34-27 ATS this season.

The White Sox are 17-12 ATS as home underdogs.

The over is 16-11-2 in Chicago's home games.

Tigers vs White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out

Chicago White Sox

Fraser Ellard, RP - Out

Tyler Gilbert, RP - Out

Tigers vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

Liam Keating of Winners and Whiners writes, "These are the games that the top contenders feast on and separate themselves from the middle pack. The White Sox are not a good team, and they struggle in almost all categories. The Tigers are in first place in the division and they are challenging for the top spot in the American League. These chances against really poor teams are games that help catapult them to the top. The White Sox have the second-worst batting average, and they have scored the fourth-fewest runs. Detroit's offense is far superior, ranking fourth in runs scored and eighth in home runs hit. Take Detroit to cover."