Tigers vs White Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Tommy Kahnle #43 and Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers look to win their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, 3-1.

Detroit is 41-22 and first in the AL Central Division. The Tigers won Game 1, 13-1, and Game 3, 5-4. Kerry Carpenter hit three home runs and drove in five RBIs in the first game. The team totaled 16 hits. In Game 3, Detroit put up four runs in the first inning, slowly gave up the lead, and scored the winning run in the eighth. The Tigers' lineup produced throughout, and the bullpen shut things down.

Chicago is 19-43 and last in the AL Central Division. The White Sox will look to win the finale and split the series. They took Game 2, 8-1, scoring most of their runs late. Michael Taylor led the way with four RBIs in that game. The White Sox will aim for early offense and try to tighten up their pitching.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-123)

White Sox +1.5 (+111)

Moneyline

Tigers -200

White Sox +184

Total

OVER 8.5 (-104)

UNDER 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on June 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Chicago White Sox.

Chicago White Sox is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago White Sox's last seven games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in five of Chicago White Sox's last five games at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Out

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Chicago White Sox

Lenyn Sosa, 2B - 10-day il

Colson Montgomery, SS - Day-to-day

Tigers vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20-14 on the road and 8-2 in their last ten games. The Tigers are fourth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. For pitching, they rank fifth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average and RBIs. He has a four-game hitting streak and is coming off a three-hit performance.

On the mound for Detroit is Casey Mize, who is 6-1 with a 2.82 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and has allowed one run or fewer in two of his last three outings.

Chicago is 13-17 at home and 2-8 in their last ten games. The White Sox are 26th in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 23rd in ERA. Miguel Vargas leads the team in home runs and RBIs. He has three hits in the series but went hitless in Game 3.

On the mound for Chicago is Sean Burke, who is 3-6 with a 4.20 ERA. Four of his last six starts have been quality outings, allowing only a few hits and one to two runs in those games.