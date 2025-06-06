Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Chicago Cubs will continue their nine-game road trip with a trip across leagues to face the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs have won three consecutive series, while Detroit is coming…
The Chicago Cubs will continue their nine-game road trip with a trip across leagues to face the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs have won three consecutive series, while Detroit is coming off an almost incomprehensible series defeat to the Chicago White Sox. Chicago will look to keep the ball rolling on the road while the Tigers aim to right a couple of embarrassing defeats.
Starting pitching depth is not currently a strength in Chicago, as evidenced by the fact that the Cubs have called upon Ben Brown to make 10 starts in 2025. Brown will increase that number to 11 against the Tigers as he aims to replicate his most recent outing in which he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to that start, Brown got whalloped for eight runs against the same team in a performance that helped create his 5.72 ERA and his 1.46 WHIP. The Tigers have been fairly cold in their recent outings, opening the door for a rebound from the young righty.
Starting for Detroit is a man who has absolutely no need for a rebound. Tarik Skubal is an early frontrunner for the Cy Young Award behind a 2.26 ERA and a .79 WHIP, stats that are indicative of his elite level of play. The righty has not allowed a single run in his last 16 innings of work, nine of which came during a complete-game shutout of the Cleveland Indians. Another shutdown is entirely possible here against the Cubs.
Spread
- Cubs +1.5 (-133)
- Tigers -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Cubs +159
- Tigers -181
Totals
- Over 7 (-127)
- Under 7 (+101)
*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Cubs are 16-22 ATS in games following a win.
- The Cubs are 17-14 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 18-11-2 when Chicago plays on the road.
- The Tigers are 10-8 ATS against National League opponents.
- The Tigers are 16-13 ATS when playing at home.
- The under is 17-9-3 when Detroit defends its home turf.
Cubs vs Tigers Injury Reports
Chicago Cubs
- Miguel Amaya, C — Out.
- Porter Hodge, RP — Out.
Detroit Tigers
- Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.
Cubs vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Chicago Cubs continue to dominate. They have won five consecutive series and are 18-12 on the road. The Detroit Tigers are also elite but have been kept in check at the dish recently, scoring two or fewer runs in four of their past six games. Furthermore, Ben Brown is expected to pitch after an opener. The Cubs have won in three of Brown's past four outings. While Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the offense is not helping the ace. They have scored a total of only 18 runs in the last five games started by Skubal. In the past five games started by Skubal, they won four games, but three of the wins were only by one run. Prediction: Chicago Cubs +1.5."