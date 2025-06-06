Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Sean Burke #59 of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Rate Field on June 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs will continue their nine-game road trip with a trip across leagues to face the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs have won three consecutive series, while Detroit is coming off an almost incomprehensible series defeat to the Chicago White Sox. Chicago will look to keep the ball rolling on the road while the Tigers aim to right a couple of embarrassing defeats.

Starting pitching depth is not currently a strength in Chicago, as evidenced by the fact that the Cubs have called upon Ben Brown to make 10 starts in 2025. Brown will increase that number to 11 against the Tigers as he aims to replicate his most recent outing in which he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to that start, Brown got whalloped for eight runs against the same team in a performance that helped create his 5.72 ERA and his 1.46 WHIP. The Tigers have been fairly cold in their recent outings, opening the door for a rebound from the young righty.

Starting for Detroit is a man who has absolutely no need for a rebound. Tarik Skubal is an early frontrunner for the Cy Young Award behind a 2.26 ERA and a .79 WHIP, stats that are indicative of his elite level of play. The righty has not allowed a single run in his last 16 innings of work, nine of which came during a complete-game shutout of the Cleveland Indians. Another shutdown is entirely possible here against the Cubs.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-133)

Tigers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Cubs +159

Tigers -181

Totals

Over 7 (-127)

Under 7 (+101)

*The above data was collected on June 6, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs are 16-22 ATS in games following a win.

The Cubs are 17-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 18-11-2 when Chicago plays on the road.

The Tigers are 10-8 ATS against National League opponents.

The Tigers are 16-13 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 17-9-3 when Detroit defends its home turf.

Cubs vs Tigers Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya, C — Out.

Porter Hodge, RP — Out.

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.

Cubs vs Tigers Predictions and Picks