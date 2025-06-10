Michigan Brings in Nine Football Recruits Including ESPN Analyst’s Son, Star Linemen

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

The University of Michigan welcomed nine new freshmen to start the 2025 football season. Among them stand two standouts: Ty Haywood, a skilled offensive tackle, and Nate Marshall, who excels on the defensive line.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase joins the team as its fifth scholarship quarterback. The young Herbstreit steps into a packed group with Bryce Underwood, transfer student Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren.

From Belleville comes Elijah Dotson, a skilled safety who leads the defensive additions. Three other players boost the defense: Jayden Sanders brings speed, Kainoa Winston adds strength, while Benny Patterson shows promise in coverage.

These players join 15 others who started in January. By starting early and joining spring practice, these students often see more field time their first year. Their head start gives them an edge in fall games.

Out of Marrero, Louisiana, Jasper Parker brings his quick feet as the second freshman running back. On the receiving end, Jacob Washington adds his talents to the offense.

The team picked up four transfers too. Lawrence Hattar left Ferris State, John Volker moved from Princeton, Anthony Simpson switched from UMass, and Caleb Anderson came north from Louisiana.

Two more players will soon make their way to Ann Arbor. Running back CJ Hester exits UMass, while kicker Luke Bauer trades Missouri for Michigan. When summer term starts June 26, they'll start training and getting used to campus.