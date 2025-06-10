Tigers vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 08: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers look to make it two wins in a row.

The Tigers are 43-24 and sit atop the AL Central Division. Detroit just wrapped up a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs, taking two out of three. The pitching was elite in both wins, while the offense was slightly below average across all three games.

The Baltimore Orioles are 26-38 and in last place in the AL East Division. They just completed a six-game road trip, going 4-2. Baltimore swept the Seattle Mariners but lost two out of three to the struggling Athletics. In that series against Oakland, the offense was inconsistent and the pitching was serviceable.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Orioles +1.5 (-216)

Moneyline

Tigers +102

Orioles -113

Total

OVER 9 (-120)

UNDER 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games.

Detroit is 5-0 SU in its last five games against Baltimore.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Baltimore's last nine games.

Baltimore is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Baltimore's last 10 games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Orioles Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Bryce Rainer, SS - Out

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Westburg, 3B - 10-day il

Cedric Mullins, CF - 10-day il

Tyler O'Neill, RF - 10-day il

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B - 10-day il

Gary Sanchez, C - 10-day il

TT Bowens, 1B - Day-to-day

Max Wagner, 3B - Day-to-day

Carter Young, SS - Day-to-day

Thomas Sosa, CF - Day-to-day

Franklin Barreto, LF - Day-to-day

Tigers vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20-15 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the mound, they rank fourth in ERA. Spencer Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and in the Cubs series, he recorded five hits, one home run, and three RBIs. Lately, the Tigers have been involved in many low-scoring, close games, and they'll look to get the offense going again.

Starting for Detroit is Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA. In his only start this season, he went 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on five hits against the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore is 12-17 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Orioles rank 25th in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the third-worst ERA in the league. Ryan O'Hearn leads the team in batting average and had one hit, one run, and an RBI in the Athletics series. The O's will look for solid performances on both sides of the ball.

On the mound for Baltimore is Cade Povich, who is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA. He has one quality start this season and has been inconsistent in recent outings, allowing hits and runs in bunches.

Best Bet: Detroit Moneyline