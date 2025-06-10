Top QB Prospect Elijah Haven Eyes Michigan Amidst Growing College Offers and NFL Buzz

Rising star Elijah Haven will visit Michigan's QB Academy next month. Three top scouting sites rank him as 2027's best quarterback. The Baton Rouge native has caught the eye of 13 major schools.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year led his squad to a stunning 14-1 record. His 56 touchdowns turned heads at powerhouse programs. Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, and Auburn want him on their roster.

"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athletics to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character," wrote Andrew Ivins to 247Sports.

Michigan's shift in plans shows through this upcoming visit. With five-star QB Bryce Underwood now signed and Chip Lindsey running the offense, the air attack takes center stage in Ann Arbor.

Scouts can't stop talking about his dual-threat skills. When passing lanes close, he bolts. His quick thinking sparked an unforgettable comeback in the title game. The defense never knew what hit them.

Word spreads fast in college football. As a film of his sophomore season makes rounds, more schools will come calling. His stock keeps rising.

Two night games open Michigan's 2025 slate. The bright lights could draw top talent to the Big House. With playoff dreams and titles in sight, the program aims high.