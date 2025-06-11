Brothers T.J. and Tevis Metcalf Link Up with Michigan’s Defense Through Transfer Portal

The Michigan defense gained two new players as T.J. and Tevis Metcalf switched from Arkansas through the transfer portal. The pair adds to their family's strong football ties, which includes their star NFL cousin DK Metcalf.

"They come from an incredible football family," said Clayton Sayfie to On3.com. "Their dad played at the college level, their uncle at Ole Miss as well. And then their cousin, DK Metcalf, is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was the star receiver for the Seattle Seahawks for a long time."

T.J. might snag the starting nickel spot right away. His skills fit well at safety too. Meanwhile, Tevis turned heads with swift moves on special teams at Arkansas. His quick progress led coaches to keep his redshirt status.

Both picked Michigan instead of staying down south. The chance to play in big games, like the fierce battles against Ohio State, pulled them north. Michigan's winning streak didn't hurt either.

The brothers bring different skills to the field. While Tevis earned a backup nickel spot at Arkansas, T.J. can play all over the defensive backfield. He switches positions with ease.

Michigan needed fresh talent in their defense. These additions fill gaps and add competition to a unit seeking new stars.