Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 10: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 10, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will look to extend their two-game win streak when they take on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of this American League showdown. The Tigers scraped by in Game 1 behind a strong showing from their bullpen, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard for the majority of the game.

Aiming to replicate the bullpen's performance is Detroit starter Casey Mize. Mize holds the most wins on the team with six, indicating how effective he has been through his 10 starts this season. An ERA of 2.91 further shows just how good Mize has been, even if his recent performances have been somewhat lacking. The righty's last two trips to the mound lasted a combined eight innings, and a repeat performance could be an issue, seeing as the Tigers' bullpen handled the entirety of the work in Game 1.

Countering Mize is Baltimore starter Zach Eflin. The veteran has quietly put together a good, if unspectacular, career, continuing that in 2025 with a 4.47 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. However, several Tigers have had excellent success against Eflin, as five of Detroit's likely starters have a career average of .333 or higher against the righty. This is a great chance for Eflin to turn things around against those hitters and keep his team competitive to force a rubber match.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Orioles +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Tigers +102

Orioles -103

Totals

Over 9 (-107)

Under 9 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 11, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers are 37-31 ATS on the season.

The Tigers are 19-17 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 25-16-2 in games following a Detroit win.

The Orioles are 26-39 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 8-22 ATS when playing at home this season.

The over is 16-12-2 when Baltimore plays at home.

Tigers vs Orioles Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B — Out.

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill, RF — Out.

Gary Sanchez, C — Out.

Jorge Mateo, SS — Out.

Tigers vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Tigers have proven to be one of the best teams in the American League, while Baltimore is drowning in last place in the AL East. Detroit is sending out Casey Mize, who has been one of their top starters this season. Mize has a strong 2.91 ERA and has given up two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four games. Eflin is starting for the Orioles. He has given up three or more earned runs in three of his last four outings, including a game against the Nationals where he gave up eight earned runs in a loss. Detroit has been getting production from their top stars, as Greene and Torkelson both had two RBIs in their last game. The Tigers will keep it rolling here and cover the runline. Take the Tigers to win by two or more runs."