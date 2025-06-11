Michigan’s Thomson Makes History with Second All-America Honor, Sets School Scoring Record

Set of golf clubs sitting neatly in their bag outdoors on the golf course – Copyspace

With a swing that turned heads, Hunter Thomson earned PING All-America honorable mention status. He's now written his name in Michigan's record books as the first player since 2018 to snag this prize. His clubs did the talking - a school-best 71.53 strokes per round.

In 2025, he smashed his own mark. A blazing 70.24 average lit up scorecards. Through 41 rounds, he went low 24 times.

Three wins crowned his stellar year. He crushed the field at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, shooting 14 under par. Then came back-to-back wins: the Boilermaker Invitational and NCAA Urbana Regional, both at minus-10. The Big Ten picked just six stars for All-America - he stood tall among them.

His play never wavered. Leading Michigan in nearly every event, he cracked the top 10 in ten tournaments. Five times he battled into the top spots.

The stats tell quite a tale. Fifty straight tournaments - never missing a beat. His time wearing the maize and blue saw him rack up 26 top-10s. Four times he took home the trophy.

When he got hot, scores dropped fast. Sixty-six times he beat par. In 40 rounds, he shot in the 60s. His last college stretch? Nine under-par finishes in 14 tries.

This latest award sits next to his Golfweek All-America nod. Since 1999, only four other Michigan players have earned such praise.

At 24th in PGA Tour University standings, he's earned his shot on PGA Tour Americas this year. The pro ranks await.

He joins Michigan legends Bill Newton, John Schroeder, and Kyle Mueller in the All-American club. Mueller last brought this honor home in 2018.