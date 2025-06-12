Tigers vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 11: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles tags out Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers at home plate during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Tigers and Orioles will square off tonight in the rubber match of their three-game set at Camden Yards, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST.

Detroit (44–25) suffered a lopsided 10–1 loss last night, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but still lead the AL Central and have won four of five against Baltimore this season.

Tarik Skubal (6–2, 2.16 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers and carries an 0.82 WHIP across 83.1 innings. The left-hander has struck out 105 batters while walking just seven.

Baltimore (27–39) will counter with Dean Kremer (5–6, 4.98 ERA), who gave up five runs in 5.1 innings in his last start against the Athletics. The Orioles rank last in the AL East and have dropped six of their last nine.

Spencer Torkelson continues to power the Tigers' offense, leading the club with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs. Riley Greene is batting .279 with a .488 slugging percentage. For Baltimore, Cedric Mullins leads the team in homers (10) and RBIs (32), while Ryan O'Hearn boasts a team-best .308 average.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-109)

Orioles +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Tigers -186

Orioles +171

Total

Over 8 (-107)

Under 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have won 30 of the 43 games in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have won 12 of 27 games when playing as the underdogs.

Tigers games have hit the over three times in their past 10 games.

Orioles games are 1-9 in the past 10 matchups when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Orioles are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Tigers vs Orioles Injury Reports

Tigers

Jackson Jobe, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hip).

Alex Lange, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles

Jorge Mateo, SS — 10-day IL (elbow).

Tyler O'Neill, RF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Gary Sanchez, C — 10-day IL (wrist).

Albert Suarez, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"Baltimore has been terrible this season, and in the series opener, this is a good spot for the Tigers to get the win. Mize has been solid this season, while Baltimore's offense has been horrible and will struggle to hit the righty. The Orioles' bullpen has also been an issue, as Detroit should get some late runs to help the Tigers get the win in the series finale." — Cole Shelton, Statsalt

"Detroit has the edge here because they've hit the ball well against right-handers, and Kremer has been shaky on the mound in recent starts, giving up 10 runs in his last four starts. He gave up 10 runs in two starts against the Tigers and will have a hard time slowing them down. Baltimore won't be successful offensively because they're barely batting over .200 against right-handers, and they're going up against Skubal, who gave up one run in his last three starts, so expect their offensive struggles to continue. Take Detroit on the money line." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners