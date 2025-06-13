Podcasts

Cincinnati Reds vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Cincinnati Reds will open an interleague three-game series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. Both teams enter this intriguing matchup on small hot streaks, as the Reds have won five…

Ezra Bernstein
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 12: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers fields the ball and throws out Ramón Laureano #12 (not pictured) of the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds will open an interleague three-game series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. Both teams enter this intriguing matchup on small hot streaks, as the Reds have won five of their last six games while the Tigers have stolen away two series in a row, one from the Baltimore Orioles and another from the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds will send out the surprisingly underrated Nick Martinez in this game. Martinez has quietly put together three solid seasons in a row, and he is well on his way to a fourth, posting a 3.70 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over 13 2025 starts. Most recently, he held a potent Arizona Diamondbacks offense to one run over six frames. The Tigers will present an equal challenge, as they rank inside the top ten in the MLB in most offensive metrics.

While the Tigers have not officially announced a starter, it looks likely that Keider Montero will answer the call. Montero has made several starts for the Tigers already, putting up a 4.30 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over his nine appearances this season. Those stats took a dive in Montero's last start against the Cubs, as he allowed four runs over five innings of work. Despite their winning streak, the Reds have been mediocre at the plate, allowing an opportunity for Montero to improve on his last appearance.

Spread

  • Reds +1.5 (-200)
  • Tigers -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

  • Reds -132
  • Tigers +112

Totals

  • Over 8 (-115)
  • Under 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Reds are 20-15 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The Reds are 38-31 ATS on the season.
  • The UNDER is 19-15-1 in Cincinnati's road games.
  • The Tigers are 18-14 ATS when playing at home.
  • The Tigers are 12-9 ATS against National League opponents.
  • The OVER is 35-32-2 in Detroit's games this season.

Reds vs Tigers Injury Reports

Cincinnati Reds

  • Noelvi Marte, 3B - Out.
  • Austin Hays, LF - Out.

Detroit Tigers

  • Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Reds vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Martinez, in his seven road starts, has an ERA of 4.76. Montero is his six starts has an ERA of 2.87. The Cincinnati bullpen in their past 27 games has an ERA of 4.75. The Tigers' bullpen has performed well at home. The Reds are 10-13 on the road, facing a team with a bullpen WHIP of 1.35 or lower, with a -1.6-unit loss. Detroit is 16-8 at home against right-handed starters with a +5.7-unit return. Play Detroit."

The Tigers have a far less reliable pitching situation here, and neither team has looked particularly inspiring at the plate. Instead of looking to the Tigers, the Reds are the better play, even though they deal with a hostile stadium in this one. Martinez has been on a streak of good starts, and the same cannot be said for Montero. The Reds should hop out to an early lead while leaning on Martinez's arm for the first five or six innings before handing things over to the bullpen to seal the win.

Ezra Bernstein
