Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 15: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers hits a grounder for an out against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

It would be fair to disregard the Detroit Tigers' blowout losses at Comerica Park on Saturday and Sunday, and go all-in on Motor City's odds to whip the Pittsburgh Pirates in a longer series upcoming. The Pirates are languishing in the cellar of the NL Central, thanks to one of MLB's worst road records. Detroit is still riding high atop the American League. But today's odds suggest it won't be easy to beat the Buccos.

The Detroit Tigers are (-200) betting favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates in tonight's ball game at 6:40 p.m. EST. It's a cautious forecast relative to the two teams' disparate records, in addition to the Pirates' loss of 25 road games so far. Detroit's (-1.5) spread isn't selling like hotcakes with hours to go.

The Tigers' probable pitcher, Casey Mize, hasn't won since May. Meanwhile, the Pirates' starter, Bailey Falter, is on a hot streak. The matchup creates a nervy scenario for a team that just laid an egg at home.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+116)

Pirates +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Tigers -179

Pirates +175

Total

Over 8 (-112)

Under 8 (-104)

The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Trends

Four of Detroit's last five scores have gone over the betting total.

The Detroit Tigers are 7-2 in their last nine home games.

Pittsburgh has gone 1-4 in its last four road games.

Totals have gone over in four of the teams' last five meetings.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Relief pitcher Will Vest is questionable for the Pirates series with a finger injury.

Shortstop Bryce Rainer is out for the season following shoulder surgery.

Relief pitcher Jason Foley is out for the season following shoulder surgery.

Center fielder Matt Vierling is on MiLB rehab duty with an injured right shoulder.

Pittsburgh Pirates

First baseman Endy Rodriguez is on the 10-day IL with an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Tim Mayza is on the 60-day IL with a left shoulder injury.

Catcher Joey Bart is on MiLB rehab duty following a concussion.

Relief pitcher Justin Lawrence is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow injury.

First baseman Enmanuel Valdez has a season-ending shoulder dislocation.

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Predictions and Picks

Much like the Philadelphia Phillies' reporting this spring, MLB pundits are as worried about the Detroit Tigers' bullpen as they are impressed by Detroit's nice record. The Tigers were pressed into playing six hurlers in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Cincinnati, and they wound up allowing rallies in the final two innings.

With irony, the ball club has signed Philly's former reliever Carlos Hernandez. It's only a first step in trying to repair the unit. "Thus far this month, the (Tigers) relief staff has had a 4.98 ERA, which is the fifth-worst mark in (MLB)," writes Kenneth Teape of Sports Illustrated.