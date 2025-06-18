Pirates vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 17: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Tigers will look to keep the momentum at home when they continue their series against the Pirates tonight at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Detroit (47–27) opened the midweek series with a 7–3 win behind four home runs, including two from Javier Baez on the 10th anniversary of his MLB debut. Riley Greene and Wenceel Perez also went deep as the Tigers improved to 24–11 at home and continue to lead the AL Central.

Pittsburgh (29–45), meanwhile, has dropped three straight and five of its last six. They'll send Andrew Heaney (3–5, 3.33 ERA) to the mound. The lefty has held opponents to a .230 average and tossed a three-run, six-inning performance last week.

He'll face Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (7–2, 1.99 ERA), who ranks among the AL leaders in ERA, WHIP (0.81), and strikeouts (111). The left-hander has given up just one run and two walks in his past four starts, striking out 32 batters in 30.2 innings.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (+112)

Tigers -1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

Pirates +242

Tigers -289

Total

Over 7 (+102)

Under 7 (-119)

The above data was collected on June 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Pirates' last seven games.

The total has gone over in five of the Tigers' past six games.

The Pirates are 10-10 straight up in their past 20 games.

The Tigers are 13-7 straight up in their last 20 games.

The Pirates are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Tigers are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Pirates vs Tigers Injury Reports

Pirates

Bryan Reynolds, RF — Day-to-day (paternity).

Endy Rodriguez, 1B — 60-day IL (elbow).

Johan Oviedo, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Colin Holderman, RP — 15-day IL (thumb).

Tigers

Alex Lange, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hip).

Reese Olson, SP — 15-day IL (finger).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Jose Urquidy, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Pirates vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"It is hard to bet against the Tigers with Skubal on the hill, especially at home. They have won four of Skubal's last five starts, and in that time, Skubal has allowed just four runs. He's been even more dominant at home. In seven home starts, Skubal is 5-0 with an ERA of just 1.72. He will have his way against a Pirates' lineup that is hitting just .225 on the season and has just 50 home runs .... The Tigers will get back in the win column behind their ace." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners

"Detroit was able to pull away in game one of this series for an easy win and they will look to make it two in a row here. The Tigers are 25-11 at home this year, while the Pirates are just 10-26 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored three runs or fewer in five straight games and they are going against Skubal, who has allowed a total of one earned run in his last four starts (30.2 IP). I think Skubal will have another great game and I like the Tigers -1.5 here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place