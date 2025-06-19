Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face off with the Detroit Tigers in the first contest of today's doubleheader. The weather interrupted what was supposed to be a pitching showdown between Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal, instead handing fans this pitching matchup.
While Skenes is no longer slated to start this game, Pittsburgh's second-best arm will take the mound here. Andrew Heaney has been fantastic through 14 starts, putting up a 3.33 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Heaney consistently works into the middle of games, giving the Pirates five or six quality innings before heading to the dugout. Unfortunately, the offense has been so poor that he rarely gets the run support that he needs to notch a win. His recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he held the Phillies to one run over six innings en route to a no-decision, is a prime example. The Tigers are another challenge for Heaney in a run of tough opponents.
The Tigers kept their half of the Skenes-Skubal equation, electing to start their ace in this game. Skubal continues to pitch Cy Young-level ball, steadily reducing both his 1.99 ERA and his .81 WHIP in every start. Skubal has allowed a single run in his last 30 innings of work, an impressive statistic that demonstrates just how dominant he has been. The Pirates are an atrocious offense, allowing Skubal another opportunity for a fantastic start.
Spread
- Pirates +1.5 (+130)
- Tigers -1.5 (-151)
Moneyline
- Pirates +276
- Tigers -330
Totals
- Over 7 (-100)
- Under 7 (-113)
*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Pirates are 34-40 ATS this season.
- The Pirates are 16-14 ATS as road underdogs this season.
- The under is 43-28-3 in Pittsburgh's games.
- The Tigers are 40-34 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 13-14 ATS as home favorites.
- The over is 14-11 when Detroit plays a National League opponent.
Pirates vs Tigers Injury Reports
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Bryan Reynolds, LF - Out
- Colin Holderman, RP - Out
Detroit Tigers
- Matt Vierling, 3B - Out
Pirates vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
Because of the imbalance that Skubal provides, the lines surrounding this game are a bit difficult to pick on. However, the Detroit spread stands out as one of the best selections on the board. Skubal has been absolutely unhittable lately, and the Pirates are not the team that is going to change that. He should do his part and work deep into the ball game against an understated Pittsburgh offense. On the other side, the Tigers' lineup should have a decent day against Heaney, seeing as they hit lefties much better than they do righties.
Look for Skubal to hold the Pirates to one, maximum two runs over seven innings of work, while the Detroit offense begins to show cracks in Heaney's pitching by the fourth inning. The Tigers should end up putting the lead in Skubal's hands before turning it over to the closing staff to notch a second straight win before the back half of the doubleheader.