Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 17: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Kerry Carpenter #30 after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates dur9iing this seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face off with the Detroit Tigers in the first contest of today's doubleheader. The weather interrupted what was supposed to be a pitching showdown between Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal, instead handing fans this pitching matchup.

While Skenes is no longer slated to start this game, Pittsburgh's second-best arm will take the mound here. Andrew Heaney has been fantastic through 14 starts, putting up a 3.33 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Heaney consistently works into the middle of games, giving the Pirates five or six quality innings before heading to the dugout. Unfortunately, the offense has been so poor that he rarely gets the run support that he needs to notch a win. His recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he held the Phillies to one run over six innings en route to a no-decision, is a prime example. The Tigers are another challenge for Heaney in a run of tough opponents.

The Tigers kept their half of the Skenes-Skubal equation, electing to start their ace in this game. Skubal continues to pitch Cy Young-level ball, steadily reducing both his 1.99 ERA and his .81 WHIP in every start. Skubal has allowed a single run in his last 30 innings of work, an impressive statistic that demonstrates just how dominant he has been. The Pirates are an atrocious offense, allowing Skubal another opportunity for a fantastic start.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (+130)

Tigers -1.5 (-151)

Moneyline

Pirates +276

Tigers -330

Totals

Over 7 (-100)

Under 7 (-113)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates are 34-40 ATS this season.

The Pirates are 16-14 ATS as road underdogs this season.

The under is 43-28-3 in Pittsburgh's games.

The Tigers are 40-34 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 13-14 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 14-11 when Detroit plays a National League opponent.

Pirates vs Tigers Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds, LF - Out

Colin Holderman, RP - Out

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out

Pirates vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Because of the imbalance that Skubal provides, the lines surrounding this game are a bit difficult to pick on. However, the Detroit spread stands out as one of the best selections on the board. Skubal has been absolutely unhittable lately, and the Pirates are not the team that is going to change that. He should do his part and work deep into the ball game against an understated Pittsburgh offense. On the other side, the Tigers' lineup should have a decent day against Heaney, seeing as they hit lefties much better than they do righties.