Podcasts

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will open up a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays today. The Tigers hold a substantial lead in the AL Central, while the Rays sit only…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 19: Second baseman Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers chases down a grounder hit by Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Pittsburgh Pirates but can't make the out during the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 19: Second baseman Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers chases down a grounder hit by Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Pittsburgh Pirates but can’t make the out during the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will open up a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays today. The Tigers hold a substantial lead in the AL Central, while the Rays sit only a couple of games behind first place in the AL East, making this a hugely important series for both squads.

Leading the charge for the Tigers is starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. One of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason, the righty has struggled to live up to expectations, posting a 4.03 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over his 14 appearances. Most recently, Flaherty got shelled for seven runs over four frames of work against the Cincinnati Reds in his worst start of the year. The Rays might not be a truly elite offense, but they cannot be overlooked, as they have consistently been one of the better lineups in the MLB throughout the early going.

Opposing Flaherty is Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz. Baz is a known commodity at this point, capable of providing five or six innings of work while holding his opponent to only a handful of runs. His most recent outing was one of his best of the season, as he held the New York Mets scoreless over seven innings of work. Detroit's lineup should present another stiff test in this contest.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (+155)
  • Rays +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

  • Tigers -101
  • Rays -112

Totals

  • OVER 8.5 (+101)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Tigers are 41-35 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers are 20-18 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The OVER is 23-15 when the Tigers play on the road.
  • The Rays are 38-37 ATS this season.
  • The Rays are 34-31 ATS in games they have played without a day of rest.
  • The UNDER is 28-16-3 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Tigers vs Rays Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

  • Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

  • Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.
  • Richie Palacios, CF - Out.

Tigers vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Bryan Joe of Statsalt writes, "The Tigers have been strong against the spread, covering the run line in 53.9% of their games this season. They have also excelled as underdogs, with a 60.7% cover rate in such situations. On the road, Detroit has covered the run line in 55.6% of games. Conversely, the Rays have struggled against the run line, covering in just 41.3% of home games and 40% as home favorites.

Recent trends suggest Detroit has the edge, especially with its strong performance after a loss (63% cover rate). Given these trends, the Tigers appear to be the better bet against the run line in this matchup. Their consistent road performance and ability to cover as underdogs make them a solid choice. Go with the Tigers in Tampa!"

The Tigers have a more reliable pitching situation, and that should help them overcome the Rays, despite the fact that they play on the road. Rely on Flaherty and a solid Detroit offense to win what should be a close one.

Detroit TigersTampa Bay Rays
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 17: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Kerry Carpenter #30 after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates dur9iing this seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
MLBPittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 17: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
MLBPirates vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 15: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers hits a grounder for an out against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
MLBDetroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect