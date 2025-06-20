Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 19: Second baseman Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers chases down a grounder hit by Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Pittsburgh Pirates but can’t make the out during the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will open up a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays today. The Tigers hold a substantial lead in the AL Central, while the Rays sit only a couple of games behind first place in the AL East, making this a hugely important series for both squads.

Leading the charge for the Tigers is starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. One of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason, the righty has struggled to live up to expectations, posting a 4.03 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over his 14 appearances. Most recently, Flaherty got shelled for seven runs over four frames of work against the Cincinnati Reds in his worst start of the year. The Rays might not be a truly elite offense, but they cannot be overlooked, as they have consistently been one of the better lineups in the MLB throughout the early going.

Opposing Flaherty is Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz. Baz is a known commodity at this point, capable of providing five or six innings of work while holding his opponent to only a handful of runs. His most recent outing was one of his best of the season, as he held the New York Mets scoreless over seven innings of work. Detroit's lineup should present another stiff test in this contest.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+155)

Rays +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Tigers -101

Rays -112

Totals

OVER 8.5 (+101)

UNDER 8.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers are 41-35 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 20-18 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 23-15 when the Tigers play on the road.

The Rays are 38-37 ATS this season.

The Rays are 34-31 ATS in games they have played without a day of rest.

The UNDER is 28-16-3 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Tigers vs Rays Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Richie Palacios, CF - Out.

Tigers vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Bryan Joe of Statsalt writes, "The Tigers have been strong against the spread, covering the run line in 53.9% of their games this season. They have also excelled as underdogs, with a 60.7% cover rate in such situations. On the road, Detroit has covered the run line in 55.6% of games. Conversely, the Rays have struggled against the run line, covering in just 41.3% of home games and 40% as home favorites.

Recent trends suggest Detroit has the edge, especially with its strong performance after a loss (63% cover rate). Given these trends, the Tigers appear to be the better bet against the run line in this matchup. Their consistent road performance and ability to cover as underdogs make them a solid choice. Go with the Tigers in Tampa!"