Athletics vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FL – JUNE 22: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 22, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Athletics look to snap a two-game losing streak and get their nine-game road trip off to a strong start.

Oakland is 32-48 and sits at the bottom of the AL West. They just went 3-4 on a seven-game homestand, splitting a four-game series with the Houston Astros before dropping two of three to the Cleveland Guardians. The pitching has shown slight improvement, but the offense is trending downward.

The Detroit Tigers are 49-30 and lead the AL Central. They just lost two of three on the road to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers' pitching struggled, allowing 14 runs in Game 1 and eight in Game 2, though they bounced back with a 9-3 win in the finale. Detroit's offense has been solid, and they'll look to get their pitching back on track.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (+113)

Tigers -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Athletics +247

Tigers -273

Total

OVER 7 (-120)

UNDER 7 (+102)

*The above data was collected on June 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Athletics' last nine games.

Athletics is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Athletics is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Detroit's last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games at home.

Detroit is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against the Athletics.

Athletics vs Tigers Injury Reports

Athletics

Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day IL

Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day IL

Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day IL

Detroit Tigers

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Athletics vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 17-21 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. They rank 14th in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Jacob Wilson leads the team in batting average, though he recorded just one hit and one RBI in the series against Cleveland. Starting for Oakland is Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA). He has four quality starts this season and has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last two outings.

The Tigers are 26-12 at home and 5-5 in their last ten games. They rank fifth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks sixth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had six hits, two home runs, and four RBIs in the series against Tampa Bay. On the mound for Detroit is Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA). He has delivered quality starts in 70% of his outings, with three of his last five starts being shutouts.