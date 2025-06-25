Athletics vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 24: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers is chased down and tagged by shortstop Jacob Wilson #5 of the Athletics after trying to advance to second base on a two-RBI single during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Athletics have lost three straight games and will look to bounce back from their 11-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers in Game 1.

The A's are 32-49 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. In Game 1 of this series, the A's scored all four of their runs in the first two innings and were quiet offensively the rest of the way. Four Oakland hitters recorded two hits each, with production coming from both the top and bottom of the order. Brent Rooker led the offense with two hits, two RBIs, and a home run.

The Tigers are 50-30 and lead the AL Central. They've won two straight games and have scored eight or more runs in three of their last four. In Game 1 against Oakland, every Detroit hitter with multiple at-bats recorded at least one hit. The Tigers finished with 13 hits, and Riley Greene led the way with four hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-142)

Tigers -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Athletics +155

Tigers -171

Total

OVER 8.5 (-100)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends

Athletics are 2-5 SU in their last seven games.

Athletics are 3-15 SU in their last 18 games on the road.

Athletics are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games at home.

Detroit is 4-16 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against the Athletics.

Athletics vs Tigers Injury Reports

Athletics

Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day il

Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day il

Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day il

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day il

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Athletics vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 17-22 on the road and 5-5 in their last ten games. They rank 15th in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Jacob Wilson leads the team in batting average and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Game 1. The A's will look for more consistent offense in Game 2 and aim to avoid giving up a big inning to the Tigers. Starting for Oakland is Jacob Lopez (1-4, 4.25 ERA), who has delivered quality starts in his last two outings and owns a 2.66 ERA in the month of June.

Detroit is 27-12 at home and also 5-5 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he's recorded multiple hits and runs scored in each of the last two games. The Tigers will look to keep their home offense rolling and hope for a more effective start from their pitching staff. On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty (5-8, 4.83 ERA), who has struggled recently with two consecutive poor starts.

Best Bet: Over