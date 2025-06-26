Athletics vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 25: Wenceel Pérez #46 of the Detroit Tigers slides to third base against Max Muncy #10 of the Athletics after hitting a triple during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 25, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Athletics look to win the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers.

The A's are 33-49 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. The A's won Game 2 by a score of 3-0, scoring all their runs in the third inning while the pitching staff limited Detroit to just four hits. The middle of the lineup delivered, with Nick Kurtz going 3-for-3, including a three-run home run that provided all the offense Oakland needed.

The Tigers are 50-31 and lead the AL Central. For the first time in a couple of weeks, Detroit's offense was completely shut down. They managed only a few hits from the top of the lineup, and that was it. Walks were an issue for the pitching staff, and the Tigers will look to bounce back with more consistent hitting in the series finale.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-148)

Tigers -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Athletics +144

Tigers -155

Total

OVER 9 (-104)

UNDER 9 (-112)

*The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Athletics' last five games.

Athletics is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

Athletics are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 11 games.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games at home.

Athletics vs Tigers Injury Reports

Athletics

Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day IL

Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day IL

Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day IL

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Athletics vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 18-22 on the road and 5-5 in their last ten games. They are tied for 15th in runs scored, rank 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Brent Rooker leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he scored a run and drew a walk in Game 2. Starting for the A's is Jeffrey Springs (6-5, 4.24 ERA), who has five quality starts this season and is coming off his longest outing of the year, which was 7.1 innings pitched.

Detroit is 27-13 at home and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks seventh in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he had one hit in Game 2. On the mound for the Tigers is Dietrich Enns (0-0, 0.00 ERA), a reliever who last pitched in 2021 and recorded a 2.82 ERA that season.