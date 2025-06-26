Athletics vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Athletics look to win the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers.
The A's are 33-49 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. The A's won Game 2 by a score of 3-0, scoring all their runs in the third inning while the pitching staff limited Detroit to just four hits. The middle of the lineup delivered, with Nick Kurtz going 3-for-3, including a three-run home run that provided all the offense Oakland needed.
The Tigers are 50-31 and lead the AL Central. For the first time in a couple of weeks, Detroit's offense was completely shut down. They managed only a few hits from the top of the lineup, and that was it. Walks were an issue for the pitching staff, and the Tigers will look to bounce back with more consistent hitting in the series finale.
Spread
- Athletics +1.5 (-148)
- Tigers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Athletics +144
- Tigers -155
Total
- OVER 9 (-104)
- UNDER 9 (-112)
*The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the Athletics' last five games.
- Athletics is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.
- Athletics are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Detroit.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 11 games.
- Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games at home.
Athletics vs Tigers Injury Reports
Athletics
- Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day IL
- Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day IL
- Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day IL
Detroit Tigers
- Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL
- Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day
- Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day
Athletics vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
The Athletics are 18-22 on the road and 5-5 in their last ten games. They are tied for 15th in runs scored, rank 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Brent Rooker leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he scored a run and drew a walk in Game 2. Starting for the A's is Jeffrey Springs (6-5, 4.24 ERA), who has five quality starts this season and is coming off his longest outing of the year, which was 7.1 innings pitched.
Detroit is 27-13 at home and 4-6 in its last ten games. The Tigers rank fifth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks seventh in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he had one hit in Game 2. On the mound for the Tigers is Dietrich Enns (0-0, 0.00 ERA), a reliever who last pitched in 2021 and recorded a 2.82 ERA that season.
It will be tough to shut down the Tigers' bats for a second game in a row, and the A's offense is still searching for production throughout the lineup and not just from a few spots. With Enns making his first start in four years, it may take the Athletics some time to adjust.