Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins in the series opener of a three-game set. The beginning of this series also marks the start of a six-game Minnesota road trip, making it an important opportunity for the Twins to take a couple of games off the division-leading Tigers.

It is not an encouraging sign that the Twins have not decided on a starting pitcher in this matchup. The injury to starter Zebby Matthews has left Minnesota shorthanded, making it likely that manager Rocco Baldelli will be forced to turn to his bullpen to handle the entire nine innings of this contest. That is a scary proposition, considering that the Twins' bullpen ranks in the bottom ten in the MLB in both ERA and WHIP, and will have to deal with a potent Tigers offense.

Luckily for Minnesota, Detroit's starting pitching situation is not all that different from theirs. Sawyer Gipson-Long has appeared in four games this season, only one of which featured him as a starting pitcher. That start was not particularly inspiring, as the Tampa Bay Rays hammered Gipson-Long for four runs over six innings of work. The Twins have been insanely streaky at the plate, something that the righty might be able to take advantage of on his home field.

Spread

Twins -1.5 (+155)

Tigers +1.5 (-92)

Moneyline

Twins +157

Tigers - 185

Totals

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (-108)

The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins are 26-16 ATS when they play on the road.

The Twins are 11-11 ATS when playing an AL Central opponent.

The under is 22-17-3 when Minnesota plays away from home.

The Tigers are 44-38 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 23-18 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 22-16-3 when Detroit plays at home.

Twins vs Tigers Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis, 3B - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.

