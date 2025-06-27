Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins in the series opener of a three-game set. The beginning of this series also marks the start of a six-game Minnesota road…
The Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins in the series opener of a three-game set. The beginning of this series also marks the start of a six-game Minnesota road trip, making it an important opportunity for the Twins to take a couple of games off the division-leading Tigers.
It is not an encouraging sign that the Twins have not decided on a starting pitcher in this matchup. The injury to starter Zebby Matthews has left Minnesota shorthanded, making it likely that manager Rocco Baldelli will be forced to turn to his bullpen to handle the entire nine innings of this contest. That is a scary proposition, considering that the Twins' bullpen ranks in the bottom ten in the MLB in both ERA and WHIP, and will have to deal with a potent Tigers offense.
Luckily for Minnesota, Detroit's starting pitching situation is not all that different from theirs. Sawyer Gipson-Long has appeared in four games this season, only one of which featured him as a starting pitcher. That start was not particularly inspiring, as the Tampa Bay Rays hammered Gipson-Long for four runs over six innings of work. The Twins have been insanely streaky at the plate, something that the righty might be able to take advantage of on his home field.
Spread
- Twins -1.5 (+155)
- Tigers +1.5 (-92)
Moneyline
- Twins +157
- Tigers - 185
Totals
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Twins are 26-16 ATS when they play on the road.
- The Twins are 11-11 ATS when playing an AL Central opponent.
- The under is 22-17-3 when Minnesota plays away from home.
- The Tigers are 44-38 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 23-18 ATS when they play at home.
- The under is 22-16-3 when Detroit plays at home.
Twins vs Tigers Injury Reports
Minnesota Twins
- Royce Lewis, 3B - Out.
Detroit Tigers
- Matt Vierling, 3B - Out.
Twins vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "This is the second series of the season between the division foes. Detroit took two of three on the road when they met in mid-April. The Twins had to endure a 4-hour and 22-minute rain delay on Thursday, which set back their departure from Minneapolis. They also have the uncertainty of a starter rolling into this one, and even if they have a bullpen day again, Festa, expected to get the bulk of the work, has struggled of late. The Minnesota hurler has allowed a combined 20 earned runs over 18 innings. He is also serving up free passes by the pair, with at least two being handed to his opponents in each of his last five appearances. This is an area that the Tigers' lineup will readily exploit. Look for the hosts to come out and set an early tone in this series in a show of force versus their division rivals. The last five wins against the Twins were by an average of 4.4 runs per game, so go with the extra value play here. Take the Tigers with the run line."