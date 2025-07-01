Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Spread, and Totals

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 29: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers, right, celebrates with Riley Greene #31 after scoring against the Minnesota Twins on a triple by Kerry Carpenter during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will kick off a six-game road trip when they face the Washington Nationals tonight. The Tigers continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in baseball, sitting atop the AL Central by a wide margin. Meanwhile, the Nationals are attempting to find a way to break out of the cellar of the NL East, an unenviable position that they might occupy for the rest of the season.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will lead Detroit's attempt to continue its win streak. Despite being a big-name addition in the offseason, the righty has provided subpar play, with an ERA currently sitting at 4.80. Flaherty's last two starts have been particularly poor, as the Athletics managed to tag him for three runs over six innings just after the Tampa Bay Rays shelled him for eight runs over two frames. Luckily, Flaherty will have a prime rebound opportunity tonight against a Nationals team that has been extremely streaky at the plate lately.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they will not exactly face an ace here. Washington manager Dave Martinez will count on Trevor Williams to make the start tonight, a proposition that has not worked out well in the past. Williams owns a 5.65 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP, numbers that indicate the righty's status as one of the worst starters in the MLB. Last time out, the San Diego Padres rocked Williams for four runs over five frames en route to a Nationals loss. The Detroit lineup should be salivating at this matchup.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+102).

Nationals +1.5 (-124).

Moneyline

Tigers -157.

Nationals +130.

Totals

Over 9.5 (-100).

Under 9.5 (-121).

The above data was collected on July 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Tigers are 8-1 ATS after a day off.

The Tigers are 21-20 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 26-15 when Detroit plays away from home.

The Nationals are 43-41 ATS this year.

The Nationals are 11-10 ATS against American League opponents.

The under is 21-18-1 when Washington plays at home.

Tigers vs Nationals Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, DH — Day-to-Day.

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C — Out.

Dylan Crews, RF — Out.

Paul DeJong, INF — Out.

Tigers vs Nationals Predictions and Picks