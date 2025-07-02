Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 29: Catcher Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with reliever Will Vest #19 and Riley Greene #31 after a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are poised to do damage on the road. Following a sturdy home stand that helped to solidify Detroit's double-digit lead over the AL Central, the Tigers could be almost jubilant to finally perform in another away game, and try to make up for a previous road trip that was short and sour in Tampa.

Detroit visits the 35-49 Washington Nationals for a delayed series opener today at 1:05 p.m. EST, after Tuesday's postponement scrapped the scheduled opening contest. Washington, in spite of its poor record, has flourished in interleague series, prevailing 2-1 over the LA Angels on route to the series with Detroit.

Two starting pitchers with bad W/L records will square off in today's ball game, the first of a doubleheader to be followed by either a rubber match or an attempted sweep in tomorrow's single feature.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+105)

Nationals +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Tigers -153

Nationals +130

Total

OVER 9 (-103)

UNDER 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

Totals have gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-4 in the last five games against Washington.

Totals have gone OVER in seven of Washington's last nine games.

The Nationals are 5-15 in the last 20 games.

Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Right fielder Kerry Carpenter left Sunday's game due to right hamstring tightness.

Washington Nationals

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 15-day IL with right forearm soreness.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz is on the 10-day IL with a head contusion.

Right fielder Dylan Crews is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

There's no question that Detroit has a big edge on DC in offensive firepower. Left fielder Riley Greene is rated top-10 in American League batters through the first of July, slugging 19 home runs to go with a massive total of 21 doubles. Infielder Gleyber Torres is also making more noise from the plate than anyone except shortstop CJ Abrams from the Washington Nationals' thin batting order.

Today's pitching begs the question of why the O/U total is a standard 8.5, even if the Nats can't match the Cats' bats for three games. DC starter MacKenzie Gore has worthy stats, but he's also on a losing streak. Detroit's opposing SP Jack Flaherty has fared so badly in summer's starts that Chris Schad of Detroit Jock City says "Flaherty has punched his ticket out of Detroit … how long will [the Tigers] wait to pull the plug?"