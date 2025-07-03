Podcasts

Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will aim to close out their series with the Washington Nationals on a strong note tonight. The Tigers have been the far more consistent team of the…

Ezra Bernstein
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers scores as teammate Spencer Torkelson #20 celebrates in the seventh inning of game two of a split doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will aim to close out their series with the Washington Nationals on a strong note tonight. The Tigers have been the far more consistent team of the two, a fact reflected by Detroit's AL Central-leading record, while the Nationals reside in the cellar of the NL East.

Evening up the odds here is the fact that the Tigers will rely on Dietrich Enns to make the start. Enns had not pitched in the MLB since 2021, making his return on June 26 with a surprisingly strong appearance against the Athletics, in which the righty tossed five scoreless innings. The Nationals present a similar challenge, but it is hard to be completely confident in Enns given his lack of big league experience.

The Nationals do not have much of an edge in starting pitchers, even though Jake Irvin has infinitely more starting experience than Enns does. The problem is that none of that experience has yielded particularly notable results, as shown by Irvin's 4.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. His last outing was possibly one of the worst of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels shelled him for eight runs in four innings of work.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (+101)
  • Nationals +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

  • Tigers -151
  • Nationals +134

Totals

  • OVER 9.5 (-100)
  • UNDER 9.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Tigers are 47-40 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers are 16-13 ATS against National League opponents.
  • The OVER is 27-15 when Detroit plays on the road.
  • The Nationals are 44-42 ATS this season.
  • The Nationals are 18-24 ATS when they play at home.
  • The UNDER is 21-19-1 when Washington plays at home.

Tigers vs Nationals Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

  • Kerry Carpenter, DH - Out.

Washington Nationals

  • Keibert Ruiz, C - Out.
  • Dylan Crews, RF - Out.

Tigers vs Nationals Predictions and Picks

Cole Shelton of Statsalt writes, "Detroit has been hot as of late, and this is a great spot for the Tigers to get the win in the series finale. Although Enns has only made one start this season, he did have success against he should be able to limit the Nationals' offense which has struggled. Detroit, meanwhile, has had a ton of success offensively as the Tigers will be able to hit Irvin to get the win here. Take the Tigers ML."

The Tigers are a solid pick, but the over is the best selection on the board. There is no reason to believe that Irvin will be able to tame Detroit's lineup, especially given his recent struggles on the mound. Additionally, the Nationals are not totally inept on offense, so it is fair to expect them to have some success at the plate for their lineup. Look for both teams to get on the board in the early going, and for both bullpens to get involved early en route to a high-scoring Detroit victory.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
