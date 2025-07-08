Rays vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays look to bounce back from their Game 1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Rays are 49-42 and sit third in the AL East. In Game 1, Tampa managed just one run on five hits and committed one error. The top and bottom of the order contributed some hits, but the middle of the lineup managed only a walk. The pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts, but walks and home runs proved to be the difference. Tampa will look for a bounce-back performance from its big hitters.

The Tigers are 58-34 and lead the AL Central. In Game 1, Detroit scored five runs on nine hits. The offense produced throughout the game, highlighted by three home runs. Designated hitter Colt Keith led the way with three hits, two runs scored, and a home run. All nine batters reached base at least once, and the bullpen allowed just one hit and one walk.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Tigers +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Rays +116

Tigers -128

Total

OVER 8 (-111)

UNDER 8 (-107)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Detroit.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Detroit's last 20 games.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games at home.

Rays vs Tigers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B - Day-to-day

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Day-to-day

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 60-day il

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day il

Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day il

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Jack Penney, SS - Day-to-day

Rays vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 21-17 on the road and 3-7 in its last ten games. The team ranks seventh in runs scored, third in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs, though he went hitless in Game 1. The Rays will look to get the home run ball going and score some early runs. On the mound for Tampa Bay is Ryan Pepiot, who is 6-6 with a 3.34 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season, usually allows just a few hits, and his strikeout numbers have been trending up.

Detroit is 31-14 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The team ranks fifth in runs scored, ninth in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank third in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs; he recorded a hit and an RBI in Game 1. The Tigers are looking for their fifth straight win and aim to keep their strong pitching going. On the mound for Detroit is Jack Flaherty, who is 5-9 with a 4.84 ERA. He has five quality starts this season, but has been inconsistent lately, and walks have been an issue.

Best Bet: Under